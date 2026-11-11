Breaking: DSS Foils Terror Plot, Intercepts Arms Shipment from Niger Republic, Recovers 21 AK-47 Rifles, Four Machine Guns, 825 Magazines

The Department of State Services (DSS) has foiled a major terror plot following the interception of a large consignment of arms and ammunition smuggled into Nigeria from the Niger Republic.

The operation, which took place in Dawakawa, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, led to the recovery of 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns and 825 magazines.

The interception followed what security sources described as intensive surveillance of terror cells seeking to move deadly weapons into Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a security source, terrorist groups have increasingly resorted to using women and beasts of burden, particularly camels, to transport illegal weapons into and around the country following increased interceptions by the DSS.

The source also disclosed that the Service had tracked down one of the field commanders allegedly assigned to orchestrate violence ahead of and during the elections.

In a related development, DSS operatives earlier in the week arrested another suspected female arms courier, identified as Hafsat Umar, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Umar was reportedly arrested with 12 grenades and two ammunition belts, bringing to 14 the number of female illegal arms couriers arrested by the DSS between February 2025 and November 2026.

Intelligence reports indicated that the suspect had travelled to Niger State to source ammunition for delivery to a notorious bandit leader, Saidu Marafa, based in Kani Kawa, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The arrests, according to the source, cut across Zamfara, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Taraba, Kaduna and Plateau states.

Among the notable cases was the arrest of Aisha Mohammed last month in Keffi, Nasarawa State, while allegedly conveying arms and ammunition through a notorious arms dealer and kidnapper identified only as Sani.

Security operatives reportedly recovered 202 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition and three empty AK-47 magazines from her.

Similarly, in September 2026, two female couriers, Chika Aguzie and Blessing Nwamba, were arrested at separate locations in Ebonyi State over their alleged involvement in supplying weapons and explosives to commanders of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The commanders were identified as Chinonso Amobi Okafor, also known as Temple, and B44, reportedly based in Anambra State. Fourteen wraps of improvised explosive device (IED) detonators were recovered during the operation.

In August, the DSS arrested Rabiatu Halidu along Abacha Road, Katu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, with 501 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Earlier, in February, operatives arrested Aisha Ibrahim in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, with 975 rounds of ammunition.

In January, Sakina Muhammad and Badariyya Abubakar were arrested along the Wukari-Jalingo Road in Taraba State. Recovered from them were one AK-47 rifle, 984 rounds of special ammunition, 105 rounds of general-purpose machine gun ammunition and 14 empty AK-47 magazines.

The Service also recorded several arrests in 2025, including that of Rahane Sanusi in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

She was allegedly caught transporting ammunition from an illegal arms dealer in Sokoto State to a notorious bandit, Ibrahim Bare, also known as Baba, in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Other female suspects arrested during the period included Suwaiba Abubakar, Halima Umar, Firdausi Haruna, Saidya Ibrahim and Fatima Sani, from whom varying quantities of arms and ammunition were reportedly recovered.

The report also recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja convicted some women in terrorism-related cases involving female arms couriers arrested by the DSS earlier in the year.

In two separate instances, three female couriers identified as Halima Abdullahi, Safiya Salihu and Halima Umar were each sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment following their arraignment on terrorism-related charges by the Service.

Commenting on the latest arrest, a security source said: “Like the others before her, Hafsat Umar will also be charged to court, and the DSS will use intelligence at their disposal to bring other criminals to justice.”

The source added: “The DSS will continue to leverage on actionable intelligence and sustained tactical operations to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the illegal arms trade and bring them to justice.”

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