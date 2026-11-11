Banditry: IGP Gives Commissioners of Police 72 Hours to Furnish Him with Updated Threat Assessments

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has given some Commissioners of Police 72 hours to furnish him with updated threat assessments of their commands and operational requirements at Force Headquarters.

Disu gave the directive during his conference with police strategic managers in Abuja on Wednesday.

The IGP revealed that no fewer than 611 suspected criminals had been arrested by operatives of the Force across the federation in just one month.

Giving a breakdown of the arrests, rescued kidnap victims and recovered arms and ammunition, the IGP said: “Since our last conference, our personnel have arrested 218 banditry and terrorism suspects, 85 suspected armed robbers, 129 suspects for murder and culpable homicide, 59 suspected kidnappers and 120 suspected cultists. We also rescued 95 kidnap victims, recovered 306 assorted firearms and 630 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, along with 116 stolen vehicles. I commend all officers and men whose courage, professionalism and commitment have contributed to these achievements.”

He added,”I must now speak plainly. The statistics I have just read represent progress, but they do not tell the full story. Bandit attacks are ongoing in some states across the Federation, and communities in those areas continue to face real threats to their safety and livelihoods. This is a challenge we are confronting directly, and I will not allow this conference to pretend otherwise.

“I am therefore directing as follows, with immediate effect: All Commissioners of Police in affected commands are to submit updated threat assessments and operational requirements to Force Headquarters within 72 hours.

“I want specifics, not generalities. The DIG in charge of Operations is to coordinate the immediate deployment of additional personnel, mobility and air support to the most affected areas, in consultation with the commands concerned. Intelligence-led operations must be sustained and intensified. Every command must have a standing operational plan for its high-risk zones.

“Community intelligence must be deepened. Traditional rulers, village heads, hunters’ associations and local vigilante groups in affected areas must be engaged and incorporated into our intelligence architecture. The people know who the bandits are. We must give them the confidence to tell us.”

He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains a strictly non-partisan institution, adding: “Our allegiance is to the Constitution and the Nigerian people.”

He said every candidate, political party, supporter and eligible voter is entitled to equal protection under the law.

Disu said he would not tolerate any officer using the authority of the Police to advance the interests of any political party, candidate or sponsor.

“Any officer found to be colluding with political actors, facilitating thuggery, compromising the integrity of the electoral process or interfering with the rights of voters will be disciplined according to the law,” he said.