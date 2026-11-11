Breaking: Tinubu Rewards U-17 Female World Cup Champions, Flamingos, With N100m For Each Player

.Head coach gets N100m cash award, other technical crew members get N50m each

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday rewarded the U-17 Female World Cup Champions, the Flamingos, with a savings certificate worth N100 million for each player.

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, announced the reward while receiving the world champions at the State House in Abuja on behalf of the President.

According to her, each player will receive a savings certificate worth 100 million naira each with GTBank, while the head coach got 100 million naira cash reward

Other members of the team’s technical crew, she explained, will receive 50 million naira each.

Nigeria made history by defeating Japan 2-1 in last Saturday’s final in Morocco, becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Among those at the presidential reception held at the Banquet hall were the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima; Ministers of Women Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment; State for Education; Comptroller-General of Customs; Director-General and chairman of the National Sports Commission, among other top government officials.

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