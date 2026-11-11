  • Wednesday, 11th November, 2026

Gbajabiamila: Only Yari, Alake, Idris Can Speak For APC Campaign Council

Nigeria | 41 minutes ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has restricted its public voice to just three officials.

Its Director-General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; its official Spokesperson and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, are now the only persons with the mandate to speak on behalf of the Council.

The directive was issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the President and Deputy Director-General (Administration) of the APC PCC, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said the move became imperative to ensure more cohesive, disciplined, and effective public engagement.

“To ensure more cohesive, disciplined, and effective public engagement, the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has made some changes to the structure of the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications.”

“The Council has approved that only the campaign’s Director-General, Senator Abdulaziz Yari; the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, as official Spokesperson; and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, will speak on behalf of the Council.”

Gbajabiamila directed that all previously announced persons in spokesperson capacity shall henceforth dissolve into the Directorate of Media and Strategic Communications as members.

He urged radio and television stations to take note of the changes and act accordingly, adding that the campaign would delegate appropriate person(s) for appearances where and when necessary.

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