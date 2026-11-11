Reps Pass Deputy Speaker Kalu’s Bill to Establish College of Veterinary, Medical Laboratory Technology in Alayi, Abia

House of Representatives on Wednesday passed for third reading the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill to pave the way for the establishment of new specialised Colleges of Agriculture across the country.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and 6 others, seeks to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act to provide for the establishment of certain specialised colleges for manpower development across the Federation.

A major highlight of the amendment is the establishment of the Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology in Alayi, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The proposed college is expected to train middle-level manpower in veterinary services and medical laboratory technology, two critical areas for animal health, food security, disease surveillance and human healthcare delivery.

The bill also makes provision for other specialised Colleges of Agriculture in different parts of the country, as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural research, extension services, and technical education.

With its passage at third reading in the House, the bill will now proceed to the Senate for concurrence before transmission to the President for assent.