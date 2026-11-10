Amupitan: Nigeria’s Stability in Hands of Poll Judges, 375 Officers Sworn in for 2027

• CJN, Fagbemi task lawyers on efficiency

•HURIWA warns against turning courts into victory markets for politicians

•INEC removes 1.6m invalid registrations from voters register

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has warned that the political stability of Nigeria would be determined by the verdicts of the Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) set up to handle grievances arising from the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing this some 70 days to next year’s presidential election, Amupitan, SAN, said, while INEC was saddled with the responsibility of managing the ballot, deploying technology, and safeguarding the voter franchise, the EPT on the other hand stood as the ultimate guardians of democratic legitimacy.

The INEC boss, spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of 375 judges nominated to serve on the Election Petition Tribunals for the 2027 general election.

He pointed out that when political contestations overflow from polling units into the courtroom, the judiciary provides the constitutional sanctuary where grievances are transformed into peace, unlawful shortcuts are corrected, and the sovereign choice of the electorate is vindicated under the Rule of Law.

“Let me emphasise, my Lords, that the stability of our electoral process, and as a matter of fact of Nigeria, is very, very important for the continent of Africa. Because Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa, and so, so many countries look up to Nigeria for guidance.

“I recall at a meeting of EMBs of Africa in Egypt, most people were wishing me well. And I remember all the EMBs’ heads from other African countries, two of them, for that matter, the EMB head of Kenya, said, ‘we want you to succeed. Because whatever happens in Nigeria will happen in Kenya.

“And also, the EMB chair of Ghana echoed the same thing. ‘Whatever happens in Nigeria is just a matter of time. It will happen in Ghana and other African countries.’

“So that is why it is so important that we see our role as a tool of political stability, not just in Nigeria, but on the continent of Africa,” Amupitan said.

According to him, the Election Petition Tribunal is not a mere post-election administrative panel; but one that serves as a constitutional valve that releases political pressure and prevents electoral friction from devolving into civil disruption.

He stressed that when the tribunal functions with procedural speed, evidentiary rigor, and absolute impartiality, it achieves three vital democratic outcomes: de-escalation of conflict: institutional accountability: and preservation of the social contract.

“Conversely, where judicial adjudication is perceived as unpredictable, excessively technical, or delayed, political stability is threatened.

“The election tribunal is therefore not merely an arbiter of private disputes between candidates; it is an active engine of national stability and constitutional order,” he said.

While observing that electoral litigation has become increasingly complex with the introduction of technology, the chairman urged that technology must be assessed within the framework of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and applicable regulations, adding that it should neither be treated as infallible nor discounted simply because the evidence is electronic.

“A clear distinction must be maintained between the generation of technological information, the statutory purpose it serves and the legal standard required to prove a case before a tribunal.

“My Lords, the threat matrix confronting our democratic process has expanded beyond traditional physical challenges like ballot snatching.

“We have entered an era of digital information manipulation, powered by Artificial Intelligence, high-fidelity audio cloning, deepfake video generation, and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI),” he added.

According to Amupitan, during election periods, malicious actors will attempt to disrupt the electoral process through three primary digital threat vectors:

He listed such to include, Synthetic Operational Directives: AI-generated audio or text messages impersonating election officials, claiming that polling units in specific strongholds are relocated or canceled to suppress voter turnout.

Eve-of-Poll/Blackout Window Attacks: Deepfake audio or video drops released during statutory broadcast blackouts—hours before polls open—impersonating candidates or electoral officials confessing to fraudulent deals, exploiting the timeframe when official rebuttals struggle to gain traction.

Fake Declaration Videos: Cloned videos of Returning Officers falsely declaring premature election results in battleground constituencies to trigger civil unrest before official collation concludes.

He advised that to safeguard political stability, tribunals must apply rigorous evidentiary standards under Section 84 of the Evidence Act regarding electronic evidence, adding that demonstrating digital provenance, forensic chain of custody, and reliance on certified data directly from INEC would be vital to prevent synthetic digital fabrications from misleading the courts.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, have however canvassed proper conduct and professionalism from lawyers that would represent various litigants at the 2027 election petition tribunals across the federation.

Kekere-Ekun specifically warned lawyers against filing multiple suits on the same subject matter, seeking conflicting orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction and using ex- parte applications to secure tactical advantages in election disputes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the CJN, such practices could undermine the administration of justice and turn the courts into instruments of political contest, urging legal practitioners to uphold professional ethics and respect judicial processes.

She said the Judiciary must be prepared adequately to handle election disputes fairly, competently and within the strict timelines prescribed by the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Fagbemi, on his part, called on the Nigerian Bar Association to develop ethical guidelines or a code of conduct for lawyers that would be involved in election-related litigations to ensure seamless resolution of disputes.

The minister stated that the code of conduct and guidelines should promote professionalism, restraint and respect for judicial processes while discouraging conduct capable of undermining public confidence in electoral justice.

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongbam- Mensem, has also disclosed that a total of 375 judges have been penned down to handle petitions that may likely arise from the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Dongban-Memsen noted that 138 of the judges were returning members with previous Tribunal experience, while the remaining 237 were newly nominated judges.

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court president observed that the occasion highlighted the collective commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to her, the inauguration of the tribunal members is an important institutional preparation for one of the most consequential responsibilities entrusted to the judiciary.

“The credibility of democracy depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of impartial, effective and timely mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes.

“Through the fair determination of such disputes, the Judiciary safeguards the people’s mandate, upholds constitutional supremacy and sustains public confidence in democratic governance.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), particularly Section 285(1) and (2), vests in the President of the Court of Appeal the responsibility of constituting Election Petition Tribunals for the adjudication of disputes arising from National and State Houses of Assembly and Governorship elections.

“Similarly, Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026, prescribes the timelines for constituting the Tribunals and opening their registries.

“These provisions impose a clear obligation on the Court to ensure adequate institutional and administrative preparedness.

“Your Lordships must appreciate the magnitude of the responsibility entrusted to you. Your nomination followed consultations with Heads of Courts and the Nigerian Bar Association, informed by considerations of professional competence, integrity, judicial temperament and experience.

“This confidence must be regarded as a solemn obligation. Your appointment is a call to service, not privilege; a commitment to uphold the law, not an opportunity for personal or political accommodation,” she said.

She, therefore, urged the judges to remain steadfast in judicial independence, impartiality and fidelity to the Constitution.

According to her, the judges must resist every attempt at improper influence, whether through political pressure, inducement, intimidation, personal relationships or other considerations extraneous to the administration of justice.

“Your judicial oath must remain your guiding compass, and your decisions must be determined exclusively by the evidence, applicable law and judicial conscience. No individual, however highly placed, should be permitted to compromise the independence of your courts”, she added.

In a related development, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has warned INEC and the 375 judges, insisting that Nigerians would not accept a democracy in which politicians lose elections at the ballot box but purchase victories through questionable court judgments.

HURIWA said the 2027 elections must produce winners determined by the votes of citizens, not by the financial war chests of desperate politicians, judicial manipulation or alleged backroom arrangements between litigants and compromised judicial officers.

The association, in a statement, by its National coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, declared that Nigeria could not continue to operate an electoral system in which the courts were perceived as the final destination for politicians seeking to overturn the choices of voters.

It warned that the 2027 post-election season would be a defining moment for the Nigerian judiciary, adding that judges, who compromise their oath of office for financial inducements should expect unprecedented public scrutiny and accountability.

Specifically reacting to the inauguration of 375 judges for election petition tribunals, HURIWA said the judicial officers must understand that they are being entrusted with the future of Nigeria’s democracy and not the political survival of powerful individuals.

The association warned that any judge, who converted the courtroom into a marketplace for electoral victories would be betraying the Constitution and undermining the sovereignty of the Nigerian people.

It said it had received disturbing concerns about alleged attempts by some politicians to influence election-related judicial proceedings through financial inducements.

HURIWA, therefore, warned that the days when judicial corruption could be concealed behind complicated legal arguments and controversial judgments must come to an end.

INEC Removes 1.6m Invalid Registrations From Voters Register, Says Amupitan

In another development, INEC, has removed 1,609,553 invalid registrations from the preliminary register of voters ahead of the publication of the final register on 15th December, 2026.

Amupitan, SAN, announced this at a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

He explained that following complaints, claims and objections raised by the public during the display of the register at ward level between 9th and 15th October, 2026 and its subsequent online publication, the invalid registrations were removed by the commission.

He revealed that 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations removed were from the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), while 873 verified deceased voters were removed as a separate category.

Amupitan explained that INEC harvested 11,088,238 records from the three phases of the 2025/2026 CVR, while the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) initially flagged 1,545,052 for examination.

He stressed that before the preliminary register was published, 1,277,052 had already been confirmed invalid and excluded.

Amupitan noted that after display, a further 268,000 cases went through adjudication — 217,722 were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were cleared as valid and retained.

He disclosed that additional screening later identified 113,886 more invalid registrations, which were also removed.

The chairman added: “The cumulative total of confirmed invalid registrations removed after the objections, claims and complaints is 331,608, in addition to the 873 separately verified deceased voters’ records. This brings the total clean-up to 1,608,660.

“The Commission confirms that the current register-cleaning exercise for the 2025/2026 Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) has been concluded.

“All 1,608,660 confirmed invalid registrations have been removed. In addition, 873 records belonging to verified deceased persons have also been removed as a separate category.

“The combined total of records removed under these two categories is 1,609,553. Final reconciliation, quality assurance and publication checks remain to ensure that approved changes are accurately reflected in the final register, scheduled for publication on 15 December 2026.”

Giving an insight on how the irregularities happened, the Commission said its technical assessment found instances where some registration personnel deliberately circumvented procedures and misused provisions meant for exceptional cases, including for persons with disabilities.

Amupitan pointed out that 54 persons across 10 states have been identified as complicit during the CVR exercise, saying disciplinary action would be taken against them, including possible prosecution.

The Chairman admitted that cleaning only the 2025/2026 CVR would not solve the problem, saying most of the duplications, strange pictures and unusual names circulated on social media came from the 2011-2023 historical register.

He said the Commission has also decided to remove already flagged duplications and obvious cases in the old register after proper verification.

The chairman further clarified that most complaints about omitted names came from voters who registered between 2011-2023, moved to a new location and re-registered instead of transferring.

He said their second registration was voided by ABIS, but their names remained in their previous location, advising those that fell into that category to check their previous locations.

Amupitan recalled that in February 2026, INEC had announced a nationwide voter revalidation exercise to update biometrics and resolve inconsistencies.

The exercise, he added, was deferred till after the 2027 general election following stakeholder concerns about its proximity to the elections, saying the deferment did not suspend biometric screening, adjudication and other verification procedures.

The chairman revealed that distribution of Phases 1 and 2 PVCs and transferred PVCs are ongoing at LGAs, while PVCs for Phase 3 are being delivered and would be dispatched to states by next week.

He said from 1st December, 2026, distribution would return to Registration Areas nationwide.

The commission, however, appealed for patience from Phase 3 registrants, saying production was done outside the country.

The Chairman assured Nigerians that BVAS would prevent multiple voting, adding that every voter must be physically present at their designated Polling Unit and undergo biometric authentication using fingerprint or facial recognition.

He said the Commission remained committed both to removing confirmed invalid entries and to protecting eligible Nigerians from wrongful exclusion,” Amupitan said.