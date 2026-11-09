Power Restored to Areas Affected by Disruption, Says Tegbe

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has said power supply has been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by power disruptions.

Tegbe, while giving an update on the power situation in a statement in Abuja on Monday, listed the areas to include Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

”I will like to report that power has since been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by disruptions, largely in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT.

”Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations,” he said.

The minister also said that the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330 Kilo Volt (kV) power line had been swiftly repaired and deployed to transmit power.

He said that the restored Benin-Egbin 330 Kilo would help to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising the condition before the disruption.

”We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the generation companies, system operator, transmission company and the distribution companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power.

”Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)