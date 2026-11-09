  • Monday, 9th November, 2026

Power Restored to Areas Affected by Disruption, Says Tegbe

Featured | 20 minutes ago

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has said power supply has  been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by power disruptions.

Tegbe, while giving an update on the power situation in a statement in Abuja on Monday, listed the areas to include Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Kwara States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

”I will like to report that power has since been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by disruptions, largely in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT.

”Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations,” he said.

The minister also said that the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330 Kilo Volt (kV) power line had been swiftly repaired and deployed to transmit power.

He said that the restored Benin-Egbin 330 Kilo would help to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalising the condition before the disruption.

”We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the generation companies, system operator, transmission company and the distribution companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power.

”Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.