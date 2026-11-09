2027: Nigeria’s Political Stability Rests More on Courageous, Transparent Verdicts, Amupitan Tells Election Petition Judges 

* Says Kenya, Ghana, others awaiting nation’s leadership role

* Identifies AI as greatest threat to 2027 polls

* As CJN, Fagbemi task lawyers on professionalism

* A’ Court unveils 375 judges for EPT

Alex Enumah in Abuja

With less than 70 days to the conduct of next year’s presidential election, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), has warned that the stability of Nigeria, politically, would be determined by the verdicts delivered by the Election Petition Tribunals (EPTs) set up to handle grievances arising from the conduct of the 2027 general election.

According to Amupitan, while INEC is saddled with the responsibility of managing the ballot, deploying technology and safeguarding the voter franchise, the EPTs on the other hand stand as the ultimate guardians of democratic legitimacy.

Speaking at a three-day workshop for the EPT judges, Amupitan pointed out that when political contestations overflow from polling units into the courtroom, the judiciary provides the constitutional sanctuary where grievances are transformed into peace, unlawful shortcuts are corrected, and the sovereign choice of the electorate is vindicated under the rule of law.

“Let me emphasize, my Lords, that the stability of our electoral process, and as a matter of fact of Nigeria, is very, very important for the continent of Africa. Because Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa, and so, so many countries look up to Nigeria for guidance.

“I recall at a meeting of EMBs of Africa in Egypt, most people were wishing me well. And I remember all the EMBs’ heads from other African countries, two of them, for that matter, the EMB head of Kenya, said ‘we want you to succeed. Because whatever happens in Nigeria will happen in Kenya’.

“And also, the EMB chair of Ghana echoed the same thing. ‘Whatever happens in Nigeria is just a matter of time. It will happen in Ghana and other African countries.’ So that is why it is so important that we see our role as a tool of political stability, not just in Nigeria, but in the continent of Africa,” Amupitan said.

According to the senior lawyer, the EPT is not a mere post-election administrative panel; but one that serves as a constitutional valve that releases political pressure and prevents electoral friction from devolving into civil disruption.

He stressed that when the tribunal functions with procedural speed, evidentiary rigour, and absolute impartiality, it achieves three vital democratic outcomes: de-escalation of conflict: institutional accountability: and preservation of the social contract.

“Conversely, where judicial adjudication is perceived as unpredictable, excessively technical, or delayed, political stability is threatened.

“The election tribunal is therefore not merely an arbiter of private disputes between candidates; it is an active engine of national stability and constitutional order,” he said.

While observing that electoral litigation has become increasingly complex with the introduction of technology, the chairman argued that technology must be assessed within the framework of the constitution, the Electoral Act and applicable regulations, adding that it should neither be treated as infallible nor discounted simply because the evidence is electronic.

“A clear distinction must be maintained between the generation of technological information, the statutory purpose it serves and the legal standard required to prove a case before a tribunal,” he said.

“My Lords, the threat matrix confronting our democratic process has expanded beyond traditional physical challenges like ballot snatching. We have entered an era of digital information manipulation, powered by Artificial Intelligence, high-fidelity audio cloning, deepfake video generation, and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI),” he added.

According to Amupitan, during election periods, malicious actors will attempt to disrupt the electoral process through three primary digital threat vectors: Synthetic Operational Directives: AI-generated audio or text messages impersonating election officials, claiming that polling units in specific strongholds are relocated or cancelled to suppress voter turnout.

Eve-of-Poll/Blackout Window Attacks: Deepfake audio or video drops released during statutory broadcast blackouts—hours before polls open—impersonating candidates or electoral officials confessing to fraudulent deals, exploiting the timeframe when official rebuttals struggle to gain traction.

Fake Declaration Videos: Cloned videos of returning officers falsely declaring premature election results in battleground constituencies to trigger civil unrest before official collation concludes.

He advised that to safeguard political stability, tribunals must apply rigorous evidentiary standards under Section 84 of the Evidence Act regarding electronic evidence, adding that demonstrating digital provenance, forensic chain of custody, and reliance on certified data directly from INEC will be vital to prevent synthetic digital fabrications from misleading the courts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) have canvassed proper conduct and professionalism from lawyers that will represent various litigants at the 2027 EPTs across the federation.

Kekere-Ekun specifically warned lawyers against filing multiple suits on the same subject matter, seeking conflicting orders from courts of coordinate jurisdiction and using ex-parte applications to secure tactical advantages in election disputes ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the CJN, such practices could undermine the administration of justice and turn the courts into instruments of political contest, urging legal practitioners to uphold professional ethics and respect judicial processes.

She said the judiciary must be prepared adequately to handle election disputes fairly, competently and within the strict timelines prescribed by the constitution and the Electoral Act.

Fagbemi on his part called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to develop ethical guidelines or a code of conduct for lawyers that will be involved in election-related litigations to ensure seamless resolution of disputes.

The minister stated that the code of conduct and guidelines should promote professionalism, restraint and respect for judicial processes, while discouraging conduct capable of undermining public confidence in electoral justice.

Meanwhile, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem, disclosed that a total of 375 judges have been penned down to handle petitions that may likely arise from the conduct of the 2027 general election.

Dongban-Memsen noted that 138 of the judges were returning members with previous tribunal experience, while the remaining 237 were newly nominated judges.

The Appeal Court president observed that the occasion highlighted the collective commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to her, the inauguration of the tribunal members is an important institutional preparation for one of the most consequential responsibilities entrusted to the judiciary.

“The credibility of democracy depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of impartial, effective and timely mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes.

“Through the fair determination of such disputes, the judiciary safeguards the people’s mandate, upholds constitutional supremacy and sustains public confidence in democratic governance.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), particularly Section 285(1) and (2), vests in the President of the Court of Appeal the responsibility of constituting Election Petition Tribunals for the adjudication of disputes arising from National and State Houses of Assembly and governorship elections.

“Similarly, Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026, prescribes the timelines for constituting the tribunals and opening their registries.

“These provisions impose a clear obligation on the court to ensure adequate institutional and administrative preparedness.

“Your Lordships must appreciate the magnitude of the responsibility entrusted to you. Your nomination followed consultations with heads of courts and the Nigerian Bar Association, informed by considerations of professional competence, integrity, judicial temperament and experience.

“This confidence must be regarded as a solemn obligation. Your appointment is a call to service, not privilege; a commitment to uphold the law, not an opportunity for personal or political accommodation,” she said.

She therefore called on the judges to remain steadfast in judicial independence, impartiality and fidelity to the constitution.

According to her, the judges must resist every attempt at improper influence, whether through political pressure, inducement, intimidation, personal relationships or other considerations extraneous to the administration of justice.

“Your judicial oath must remain your guiding compass, and your decisions must be determined exclusively by the evidence, applicable law and judicial conscience. No individual, however highly placed, should be permitted to compromise the independence of your courts,” she added.