Tinubu: Atiku Part of Those Who Created the Mess I’m Clearing

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has said that the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar was part of those that created the mess his government was cleaning up now.

Atiku was vice president between 1999 and 2007 during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu stated this Saturday during the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said when he was helpless, the people of Port Harcourt supported him and gave him the mandate.

The President stated: “I look very helpless. But you stood out to support me, give me the mandate. The mandate that I used to govern till today, you are a positive contributor. I must thank you for going out there to vote and vote massively for APC. Today again, I return here to say thank you. And seek your support for the second term.

“I’m seeking that support because you believe in me. You believe that I care for you, particularly the young youth. Your education, your welfare, your skill is extremely important to me, to Nigeria. I assure you this, we have started the golden age. The prosperity is here.”

Tinbu said when he took over, 27 out of 36 states were unable to pay salaries, saying that meant a lot for the families that depend on the salaries and to many households

He stressed that ever since, his administration had reversed the ugly trend, saying the country was on the move for prosperity.

Tinubu stated: “Those people, talking of hunger, we are clearing the mess they created. Atiku was one of them.

“Ask him how he built the university while he was in office as vice president — in charge of our economy. Who built the university for you? Is it your money? Is it your effort? A man without moral integrity, latitude and ethics for the office.”

The president described the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike as a development partner of his administration, saying he is doing a wonderful job.

He commended Wike for maintaining peace and stability during the civic crisis, created by misunderstanding in the family.

Tinubu added: “To me, I intervene on your behalf, Similayi Fubara. Your excellency, the host governor of the day. I want to thank you specifically for the maturity, understanding, and respect for the wisdom of elders.

“When we intervened, you respected our position. You maintained peace. You are a committed democrat. Fubara you will not regret what you have done. As long as all of us are alive.’

Tinubu said the 2027 elections are about the youth of Nigeria.

He stated: “This election is about you (youth). It’s not all about me. Your future depends on this election. It is left for you to use the weapon you have. And that weapon is the PVC. If you have not collected yours, please go ahead and collect it.

“The weapon you have against poverty. Is to elect progressive development of our economy. That is what I’m pursuing. The people that governed before, they left unpaid pensions and gratuity in billions and trillions of Naira. That is being cleared. So that every family is included.

“We are sharing prosperity already. A retired engineer is receiving a gratuity right now. A retired welder is receiving a pension right now, a retired teacher is receiving a pension right now.”

Also, Vice President Kashim Shetima said River state is the true definition of political alliances, it is River State.

He recalled that four years ago, Rivers people gave the ruling party their trust and they have not withdrawn it and also stood by it.

Shettima added: “Good people of Rivers State, you chose to stand by us when the easier choice was to stand elsewhere. We ask you to make that choice again. We ask you to renew your mandate again. We have traveled too far to abandon the Rivers people. We have worked too hard to surrender again.”

The vice president berated those he referred to as political charlatans on the other side of the divide making efforts to demonize President Tinubu instead of celebrating him.

Shettima said the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar and his Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi are no match for Tinubu.

He described Obi’s performance as Governor of Anambra state for eight years and Chairman of a bank as mediocre.

Shettima noted: “I dare say, without any fear of equivocation, that President Bola Tinubu is a decent man. When he assumed office as President, three and a half years ago, our economy was seemingly on the verge of collapse. We were on the road to Caracas. Instead of demonizing his successor with his predecessor, the president had the moral courage, had the conviction, to take the bull by the horn.”

Speaking, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari said the ruling party has set a target of 2.3 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

He also expressing confidence in the state’s capacity to deliver an overwhelming victory for the President in the 2027 elections.

Yari noted that the state has approximately 3.3 million registered voters, out of which 2.8 million have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He stressed that the figures present a strong electoral opportunity, adding that Rivers State was among the states expected to deliver between 75 and 80 per cent of the votes for President Tinubu.

Yari commended the people of Rivers State, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other stakeholders for the massive mobilisation and support for the President.

He described the emerging political alliance as a working rainbow coalition, expressing optimism that the growing unity across political divides would strengthen Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Yari highlighted Tinubu’s record as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, particularly his foundation for sustainable revenue generation.

He recalled that Lagos State’s internally generated revenue stood at about ₦600 million when Tinubu assumed office, but has since grown to over ₦100 billion monthly under successive administrations, including the current government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Yari expressed confidence that the same vision and institutional foundations that transformed Lagos State could be replicated at the national level, adding that the policies and reforms being implemented by President Tinubu would benefit future generations.

Yari urged Nigerians, particularly the people of Rivers State, to sustain their support for the President, expressing confidence in a strong electoral outing in 2027.

On his part, the National Chairman APC, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda described the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket as one of the most formidable political combinations in Nigeria’s democratic history.

He declared that Tinubu deserves another term to consolidate the bold reforms and transformative development initiatives of his administration.

Yilwatda noted that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket represented a combination of political experience, courage, capacity and tested leadership, capable of steering Nigeria through its current challenges towards sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

His words: “The most formidable presidential ticket we have ever produced in Nigeria is the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. We have a candidate in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is fearless, courageous and determined to confront the challenges of our country.

” He has demonstrated the capacity to take difficult decisions in the national interest, and he has remained resolute in pursuing the transformation of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has confronted enormous challenges since assuming office, and rather than surrendering to them, he has taken decisive steps to address the structural problems that have constrained our national development for decades.

“He inherited a country facing serious fiscal and economic difficulties, including unsustainable fuel subsidy expenditure, revenue constraints and mounting obligations. His administration has demonstrated the political will to confront these challenges through difficult but necessary reforms.”

Yilwatda noted that the removal of the fuel subsidy, the unification of the foreign exchange market and other economic policy adjustments were important components of the administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy, strengthen public finances and establish a more sustainable foundation for long-term growth.

He acknowledged that the reforms had come with significant adjustments for households and businesses but maintained that the administration was committed to addressing their impact through economic stabilisation measures, social interventions, infrastructure investments and policies designed to expand opportunities for Nigerians.

Yilwatda urged Nigerians not to lose sight of the long-term objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that the country must sustain the reform trajectory to enable the administration to consolidate its policies and deliver greater economic benefits.

He described President Tinubu as a reformer and performer whose leadership vision places national development above political convenience, adding that the 2027 election would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to choose continuity, stability and the consolidation of ongoing reforms.

The chairman commended the political leaders, stakeholders and members of the Rainbow Coalition for recognising the importance of national unity, political cooperation and continuity in the pursuit of Nigeria’s development.

According to him, the emerging political consensus in Rivers State reflects a broader recognition that the success of the Tinubu administration is in the collective interest of Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Come 2027, we want to continue with this reformer and performer as our President. That is why the coalition and the people of Rivers State, irrespective of political party, have decided to work together for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Yilwatda said.

The chairman expressed confidence that Rivers State would deliver overwhelming electoral support for President Tinubu, predicting that the state would become a major stronghold of the President’s re-election campaign.