  • Saturday, 7th November, 2026

Nigeria Deepens Defence Ties with Germany

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has assured the German Government that Nigeria remains committed to honouring existing military agreements and deepening strategic defence cooperation with its international partners.

General Musa gave the assurance when he received a high-level delegation led by the Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria and ECOWAS, His Excellency Stefan Rössel, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Welcoming the Ambassador and his delegation, the minister assured them that the ministry would ensure the optimal deployment and maintenance of all defence support equipment provided to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Minister of Defence’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, General Musa also pledged that all operational and administrative concerns raised during the meeting would be addressed expeditiously.

Reflecting on previous fruitful engagements during his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, Musa expressed Nigeria’s profound gratitude to Germany for its sustained technical assistance, particularly the provision of critical medical facilities for Nigerian troops over the years.

Earlier, Ambassador Rössel extended his heartfelt condolences to the minister, the Armed Forces and the people of Nigeria over the recent Nigerian Air Force plane crash. He explained that his visit was aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations, strengthening security cooperation and exploring new avenues for operational support.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing a robust and mutually beneficial multilateral defence architecture.

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