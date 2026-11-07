COAS Announces Plans To Operationalise Newly Established 83 Division in Benin

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has announced plans by the Nigerian Army to operationalise the newly established 83 Division in Benin City as part of efforts to tackle kidnapping and other emerging security threats in the area.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to expanding its force structure and strengthening its operational capabilities to address emerging security challenges across the country.

Lieutenant General Shaibu announced the plan during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the Government House in Benin City.

Meanwhile, troops of 18 Brigade have rescued 16 abducted persons and recovered weapons, ammunition and logistics from terrorists and kidnappers in Niger State.

A major highlight of the COAS’s visit was his assurance that the newly established 83 Division, with its headquarters in Benin City, would soon become operational.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS explained that the Division forms part of the Nigerian Army’s ongoing expansion from eight to 12 divisions.

“The expansion is aimed at strengthening military presence, improving command and control, and enhancing rapid responses to security threats across the country, particularly in Edo State and the wider South-South region,” the COAS said.

The COAS added that his visit was also aimed at assessing operational activities at Headquarters 4 Brigade and commissioning key Army projects, including the Affordable Home Ownership Option for Soldiers (AHOOAS) and Civil-Military Cooperation initiatives designed to improve personnel welfare and strengthen relations with host communities.

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo commended the Nigerian Army for its professionalism and contributions to peace and security in the state.

He assured the COAS of his administration’s continued support and collaboration in strengthening security and sustaining stability.

“The operationalisation of 83 Division represents a significant milestone in the Nigerian Army’s force expansion drive and its determination to build a more responsive and operationally effective force,” Colonel Anele said.

Meanwhile, troops of 18 Brigade have recorded operational successes in Niger State following intelligence reports on the movement of terrorists from Mashegu Local Government Area towards Rijiyan Nagwamatse in Kontagora Local Government Area.

Acting on the intelligence, the troops established an ambush along suspected terrorist routes.

In a separate statement, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 18 Brigade, Captain Adebayo Adewumi, said the troops made contact with the criminals, who had earlier abducted residents of the area, neutralising an unconfirmed number of them and rescuing 16 victims.

He noted that items recovered during the ambush included two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, three RPG high-explosive anti-personnel bombs, 33 motorcycles, assorted ammunition and N4,105,000 in cash.

“In a related operation on 3 November 2026, troops intercepted terrorists moving from Makuku Village in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State towards Tungan Kawo in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State. The troops engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, forcing them to retreat into the surrounding forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of five motorcycles, a mobile phone, N644,300 and other sundry items. The 16 rescued victims have received first aid and have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for reunification with their families, while recovered items remain in military custody for further action,” the statement said.

The Commander, 18 Brigade, commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience and commitment to duty, urging them to sustain the operational momentum and intensify efforts to rid the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility of criminal elements.

The development highlights the Nigerian Army’s efforts to strengthen its operational capacity through the expansion of its formations, enhanced military presence and improved responsiveness to security threats. These measures are aimed at protecting communities and disrupting the logistics and activities of criminal networks.