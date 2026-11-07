After 15 Years Building Brands, Aishat Anaekwe Launches Blac Haus

After 15 years building brands for major companies, Aishat Anaekwe is venturing into live entertainment with the launch of Blac Haus, a new events outfit aimed at creating a different nightlife experience.

Its debut event, The Frequency, is scheduled for December 15, 2026, at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, featuring eight DJs performing over nine hours without a headline act.

Anaekwe brings considerable experience in brand management and marketing to the venture. She previously worked with Nigerian Breweries, where she managed Heineken, Life and 33 Export, overseeing major brand campaigns and partnerships. Her career also spans Johnson & Johnson, PZ Cussons and Coronation, where she most recently headed brand and communications. She is also a founding partner of TurnUp, a US-based live-events platform.

Explaining the inspiration behind Blac Haus, Anaekwe says her years working on major entertainment events exposed her to gaps in the live-event experience, particularly long queues and poor crowd management.

“I spent years on the brand side of some of the biggest nights in this country, and I kept seeing the same thing. People paid good money, then spent half the night waiting. I wanted to build the night I would want to buy a ticket for,” she says.

The Frequency will feature an eclectic lineup of DJs, including Berlin-based Kikelomo, DJ Tobzy, Azzi on the Beat, Sunrise (formerly Munachi Abii), Maze x Mxtreme, K.N.D, WeAreAllChemicals and Germany-based DJ Fabiyo.

Rather than centre the event on a headline performer, Blac Haus is placing emphasis on music, lighting and stage production. The DJs will perform from within an illuminated stage structure, with synchronised sound and lighting designed to evolve as the night progresses.

Attendance will be capped at 3,500, which Anaekwe says is a deliberate decision to preserve the experience for guests.

“3,500 is a ceiling, not a target,” she says.

Beyond its debut, she envisions Blac Haus becoming an annual Lagos entertainment event, with plans to expand the platform to international markets.

“Global money has found African artists. It hasn’t yet found African rooms. That’s the opportunity,” she says.