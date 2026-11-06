EFCC Recovers N1.233 Trillion, Secures 10,872 Convictions in 34 Months

*As Commission Tracks Down Foreign Nationals Operating Illegal Refinery in South-West

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered over N1.233 trillion, alongside an unspecified amount of foreign currency, the Commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, has said.

He added that the Commission had also secured 10,872 convictions within the same period.

Speaking at a joint press conference by spokespersons of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in Abuja, Oyewale said the landmark recoveries covered a 34-month period, from October 1, 2023, to July 31, 2026, under the leadership of Executive Chairman Ola Olukoyede.

He also confirmed the discovery of an illegal refinery in the South-West and the arrest of foreign nationals in connection with illegal lithium processing plants.

He said: “I can confirm that we uncovered the facility. You will recall that on October 23, we arrested 14 Chinese nationals and a Nigerian along the same axis for allegedly operating illegal lithium processing plants.

“The earlier arrests and subsequent investigations made it difficult to immediately apprehend the operators of the illegal refinery, as the activities were taking place within the same operational area.

“We subsequently returned to the location as part of our expanded investigation to establish whether the illegal activities were still ongoing. However, when we arrived, nobody was present at the facility.

“We discovered the refinery and its equipment, but no arrests were made during that operation. Our investigations are still ongoing.”