  • Thursday, 5th November, 2026

Atiku’s 2027 Presidential Bid Faces Uncertainty as Court Invalidates ADC Leadership

Breaking | 1 hour ago

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by Sen. David Mark.
Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment, also invalidated all decisions taken by the party under the Mark-led leadership.
Justice Lifu declared as illegal the Mark-led Caretaker Committee, which conducted the primary election that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 presidential election.
The judge ruled in favour of former ADC National Deputy Chairman, North-East, Mr Nafiu-Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which the Mark-led leadership assumed control of the party.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe had, in the suit, argued that following the resignation of former National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, he was constitutionally entitled to take over the party’s leadership.
He consequently asked the court to invalidate all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership and restrain Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the National Secretary, and other members of their caretaker committee, from parading themselves as valid leaders of the party.
The plaintiff maintained that their emergence violated the ADC constitution and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, listed the ADC, Independent National Electoral Commission, Mark, Aregbesola and Nwosu as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.
Delivering the judgment, Justice Lifu upheld Gombe’s claims and granted the reliefs sought.
Reacting to the judgment, the ADC National Welfare Secretary, Nkemakolam Ukandu, who was joined in the suit as an interested party, said the party would appeal the ruling.(NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.