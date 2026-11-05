Otu Decries Obi Convoy’s Attack, Calls on Security Agencies to Fish Out Perpetrators 



Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has condemned in strong terms the attack on the convoy of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by suspected political thugs Wednesday in the state capital, Calabar.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Linus Obogo, on Thursday, Otu expressed deep sadness and concern over the attack, extending his warm empathy to the visiting presidential candidate and his entourage.



“I extend my deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to Mr. Peter Obi and his team over the deeply disturbing incident that occurred yesterday during his campaign visit to our state capital,” the governor declared, emphasizing that Cross River State stands in firm solidarity with all political actors seeking to engage peacefully with the electorate.

Otu said that Cross River State remains an enclave of civil harmony and hospitality, making the ugly occurrence an unacceptable anomaly.



“As a government and as a people, our hearts go out to him, and we stand in firm solidarity against any act designed to instill fear or disrupt the peaceful exercise of political rights.



“Cross River has long been cherished as the cradle of hospitality, warmth, and civil decorum in Nigeria; our culture is rooted in peace, harmony, and mutual respect for all people, regardless of political affiliation,” Otu said.

​Describing the emotional toll the incident might have had on the leadership and residents of the state, the governor lamented that such hostility contradicts everything the state holds dear.



“To witness such hostility within our dear state breaks our hearts, and we extend our unreserved comfort to Mr. Obi as he continues his engagement with the Nigerian electorate,” Otu added, and offered reassurance directly to the campaign team.

​Lashing out at the perpetrators, the governor spared no words in calling out the hostility for what it truly is.



“We unequivocally condemn this reckless assault and deprecate the action as entirely unwholesome, barbaric, and completely alien to our identity as Cross Riverians,” he asserted, reaffirming that lawlessness will not be normalized under his leadership.

​Emphasizing the true nature of the state, Otu said criminal aggression is contrary to the ethos of the people of Cross River.

“This disgraceful display of lawlessness does not reflect who we are, nor does it represent the cherished values of our peaceful state,” he noted, reassuring political parties that the state remains open and safe for constitutional political activities.

​Sending a stern warning to the perpetrators, Otu reaffirmed his administration’s uncompromising stance on law and order. “Let it be made unmistakably clear: our administration maintains a zero-tolerance stance against political violence and criminality in any form,” the hovernor firmly warned.

​Calling on security agencies to fish out the criminals, Governor Otu pledged that those behind the violence will face swift justice.

“I have directed our security agencies to leave no stone unturned, until every single perpetrator of this shameful act is brought to book to face the full weight of the law,” Otu declared.