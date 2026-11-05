  • Thursday, 5th November, 2026

Breaking: Court Sacks David Mark-led ADC Leadership, Recognises Nafiu Bala Gombe as Party Leader

Breaking | 2 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under Senator David Mark has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a judgment that could jeopardise the party’s participation in the 2027 general elections.
Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, held that the emergence of Mark as the national chairman of the ADC, alongside other members of his executive, violated the party’s constitution and established guidelines.
The court consequently nullified all actions taken by the Mark-led leadership, ruling that following the resignation of other party members, the plaintiff, Nafiu Bala Gombe, was the authentic leader of the party.
The judgment has significant implications for the ADC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, as the party’s leadership structure and the validity of decisions taken under Mark’s administration have been thrown into question.

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Details later.

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