2027: I’ll Pick Competence over Politics in Cabinet Formation, Says Donald Duke Declares

Ayodeji Ake



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, has said he would prioritise competence over political considerations in appointing members of his cabinet if elected president in 2027.

Duke, who spoke in an interview yesterday in Abuja, said Nigeria’s numerous challenges required a government driven by expertise, capacity and performance rather than political patronage or the need to compensate individuals and groups for electoral support.

“If I am going to pick a cabinet, you may not find any politician in that cabinet,” he said.

The former Cross River State governor argued that forming a cabinet around political interests could distract an administration from governance, as appointees might become more concerned about securing political support for another election than delivering on their responsibilities.

“I’m going for the broke. When you start putting politicians in your cabinet, you are looking at the next election. You are thinking about the people who will support you. For me, I want the people to support me. If you perform, the people will support you,” he said.

Duke maintained that the 2027 presidential election should be about the capacity of candidates to address Nigeria’s economic difficulties, insecurity, unemployment, poor education, healthcare challenges and weaknesses in the justice system, rather than political personalities and party structures.

Reflecting on his experience as the governor of Cross River State between 1999 and 2007, he said his administration’s performance during his first term significantly reduced the need for extensive political mobilisation when he sought re-election.

According to him, his first election was challenging because he had to introduce himself to the electorate, but his record in office helped establish public confidence ahead of his second-term bid.

“My first election in Cross River State was really tough. I was basically introducing myself to the people, and politicians were running around everywhere.

“But by my second election, I hardly needed to go to rallies. You could feel the mood. People would tell me, ‘Don’t worry yourself; you have proved your mettle,’” he said.

Duke argued that the performance of an incumbent should serve as the foundation for seeking another mandate, rather than relying on fresh promises and political campaigns.

“When you prove your mettle, much of the politics disappears. People trust you because they have seen what you can do.

“When you are contesting for the first time, people hold on to your words because that is what you offered them. But when you are seeking a second term, they should hold on to your work. Your work should speak for you,” he added.