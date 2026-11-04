N’Assembly Transmits Harmonised State Police Bill to President for Assent

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu yesterday said the harmonised State Police Bill, 2026 would be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The state police bill seeks to decentralise policing architecture between the Federal and State Governments.

The bill became imperative following the deterioration of security in the country.

However, Kalu, who made the announcement during plenary on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the endorsement of the landmark constitutional amendment by 29 of the 36 State Houses of Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker maintained that the outcome marks a historic leap toward establishing sub-national policing across the federation.

He stressed that the bill had surpassed the mandatory two-thirds concurrence threshold required across state legislatures,

Kalu stated: “The leadership of the National Assembly wishes to inform honourable members and the general public that as of the close of business yesterday, Tuesday, 3rd November, 2026, the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly had received reports from 29 State Houses of Assembly on a Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and for related matters.

“Consequently, the leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the bill today, Wednesday, 4th November, 2026, to His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for assent.”

The legislative procedure conforms with Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which stipulates that any constitutional alteration must secure the votes of not less than a two-thirds majority of all members in each chamber of the National Assembly and receive ratification by resolutions of at least two-thirds of the State Houses of Assembly before presentation for executive assent.