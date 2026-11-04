  • Wednesday, 4th November, 2026

Tinubu Felicitates Zenith Bank Foinder, Jim Ovia, At 75

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

.Describes him as an accomplished banker, distinguished business leader

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia on his 75th birthday.
The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Ovia’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s banking industry, economic development and private-sector growth.
Tinubu described him as a visionary entrepreneur, accomplished banker and distinguished business leader.
According to the President: “Mr. Ovia’s dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence have not only grown Zenith Bank into a banking behemoth but also helped the growth of the Nigerian financial services sector.
“His pioneering role in establishing Zenith Bank in the 90s and building it into one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, with significant presence across Africa, Europe and beyond is remarkable.”
Tinubu affirmed that Ovia’s entrepreneurial journey reflects the importance of innovation, discipline, sound corporate governance and long-term investment in national development.
The President also lauded his contributions to digital infrastructure, awareness and inclusion, education, youth empowerment, philanthropy and human capital development, particularly through initiatives that create opportunities for young Nigerians to achieve their potential.
Tinubu also wished him continued good health, strength and more years of productive service to Nigeria and humanity.

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