Tension In Sokoto As Community Guards Allegedly Shoot Two ADC Supporters En Route Atiku Rally

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Two persons believed to be supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were allegedly shot by operatives of the Sokoto State Community Guards along the Sokoto–Wurno Road on Wednesday, amid heightened political tension ahead of the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state.

The incident reportedly occurred when the operatives barricaded the road linking Sokoto metropolis with the eastern part of the state, forcing vehicles conveying supporters to the rally venue to turn back.

The victims were said to be among those travelling to attend the campaign rally for the ADC presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the shooting followed an altercation between occupants of a vehicle conveying the supporters and the Community Guards.

The operatives were accused of opening fire during the confrontation, leaving two persons with gunshot injuries. The victims were subsequently rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The development has raised concerns over the safety of political supporters and freedom of movement during campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A source said it took the intervention of the Civilian JTF in the convoy of Senator Ibrahim Lamido, coordinator of the Sokoto State ADC Presidential Campaign Council, before vehicles were allowed to move through the checkpoint.

The latest incident comes amid existing tensions between the ADC and security operatives in the state.

The Community Guards had previously been accused of attacking the ADC governorship candidate, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

The latest allegation has further heightened concerns over the conduct of security personnel and the need to ensure that political activities take place without intimidation or violence.

However, when contacted, the Sokoto State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the command had yet to receive information about the alleged shooting. He said he could not confirm the incident.