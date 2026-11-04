AHOBA Elects Ejeziem as 3rd President-General

Ejeziem Chukwuemeka Joseph has been elected President General of the All Hallows Seminary Old Boys Association (AHOBA), polling 152 votes in the association’s 2026 election.

Ejeziem defeated two other candidates, Onyia Nwabueze Cyril, who scored 91 votes, and Obibuba Stanislaw Amechi, who received 29 votes.

He succeeds Nze Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo, who served as President General from 2022 to 2026. Nwankpo was preceded by Prof. Fidelis Okafor, who led the association from 2002 to 2022.

Okafor is a former Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, while Nwankpo served as Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Technical Matters and Secretary of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

In the other positions, Christian Ezenwa Ikedinma emerged Vice President with 144 votes, defeating Onunkwo Chukwuma Martin, who polled 110 votes.

Anthony Echibe Chukwuemeka won the Financial Secretary position with 141 votes against Ezeonyia Sebastian Emeka, who scored 120 votes.

Ezeonyia Damian Chigozie emerged as Public Relations Officer I with 159 votes, defeating Udoh Benedict Sunny, who polled 98 votes.

Other members of the new executive include Fr. Paschal Okokwo as Secretary, Ifeanyi Valerian Okechukwu as Assistant Secretary and Okafor Tobias Obi as Public Relations Officer II.

In his post-election message to members, Ejeziem, who is the youngest person elected as President-General of the association since inception thanked those who supported his emergence, describing the victory as an opportunity to build an association that would serve members across different generations.

He said the new administration would work towards designing an association that meets the needs of members and provides support for senior old boys.

Ejeziem also acknowledged the contributions of former leaders, members of different sets and those who participated in the election.

He expressed appreciation to members of his executive for accepting to serve, saying that important work lay ahead for the new administration.

In his manifesto, titled Let Love Lead, Ejeziem outlined areas of focus, including healthcare and welfare support for senior members, mentorship and opportunities for younger members, strengthening the association, supporting former teachers and domestic staff, and improving the association’s contributions to All Hallows Seminary.

He also proposed health outreaches for senior members, a mentorship programme connecting younger members with experienced professionals, and an AHOBA Business and Professional Summit.

On strengthening the association, he proposed constitutional reforms, improved representation of individual sets and more accessible voting arrangements.

Ejeziem, an alumnus of the 1997 set, is a First Class graduate of Philosophy and holds a master’s degree in Information Technology Management.

He is the co-founder of Deacons Digital Solutions Ltd, promoters of the Prep50 Past Questions Series for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He previously served as president of his set, chairman of AHOBA Shoprite Football Club and secretary of the Centenary Fundraising Committee for the seminary’s centenary celebrations.

He said his administration would require the cooperation and support of members to translate its commitments into practical achievements.