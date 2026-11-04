Three-Hour Journey Through Massive Crowd as Atiku Flags Off Campaign in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore fuel subsidy, reopen the nation’s borders for legitimate business and end insecurity if elected president.

Atiku made the pledge while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters that gathered at Ilorin Road, venue of the ADC presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto.

He said Nigerians have never had it so bad, stressing that the APC-led government has destroyed the country with anti-people policies.

The former Vice President said he meant every word of his promises, urging the people to come out en masse to vote for the ADC and protect their votes on election day.

He described Sokoto as significant in Nigeria’s politics because of its strategic position as the seat of the Caliphate, not only in Nigeria but in West Africa as a whole.

Atiku said if it had been left to the ruling party, the rally would not have held, as everything was done to stop the flag-off, but for the resilience of party members in Sokoto.

On his part, the vice presidential candidate, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, said the government of President Bola Tinubu has impoverished the country.

Amaechi said corruption under the present government is second to none, alleging that the government borrows money and at the same time loots it.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, urged the people of Sokoto to vote for the ADC from top to bottom.

Mark said the combination of Atiku and Amaechi will solve Nigeria’s problems.

Also speaking, the leader of the party in the state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, took a swipe at the ruling party in the state for denying them venue and hotel accommodation.

Tambuwal said the APC-led government in the state did everything to frustrate the rally, but for the resilience of party members, imploring the people of Sokoto, as enlightened people and home of scholarship, to vote out Governor Ahmed Aliyu for what he described as crude methods of politics.

The journey of seven kilometres from the airport to the venue of the rally took Atiku and his entourage three hours because of the mammoth crowd that lined the route.