Abdul El-Sayed Makes History as First Muslim Elected to US Senate in Michigan Victory

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s open US Senate seat, according to media projections, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate and securing a crucial seat for Democrats in their battle for control of the chamber.



Reuters reported that El-Sayed’s victory in Tuesday’s closely contested election marked a significant breakthrough for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, while denying Republicans an opportunity to capture the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.



The 42-year-old former public health official campaigned on reducing the cost of living for working families and limiting corporate influence in politics. His policy agenda included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare programme supported by progressive Democrats.

El-Sayed defeated Republican challenger Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent who received strong backing from President Donald Trump and national Republican leaders.



According to Reuters, Rogers sought to portray El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism, citing alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed denied the allegations, which remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats criticised the attacks, describing them as relying on Islamophobic stereotypes.



Rogers also focused on attracting Jewish voters who had expressed concerns about El-Sayed’s opposition to US military assistance to Israel and his description of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.



However, economic concerns and dissatisfaction with Trump’s ratings remained central issues during the campaign. Rogers struggled to overcome these concerns and, in the final weeks of the race, publicly disagreed with Trump over the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada.