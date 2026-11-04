Voters Deliver Crushing Rebuke to Trump in Midterm Elections, As Democrats Seize Control of Congress

Millions of American voters have delivered a major electoral setback to President Donald Trump, as Democrats made sweeping gains in Tuesday’s midterm elections, securing control of both chambers of Congress.



According to Reuters, Democrats are projected to win a majority in the House of Representatives after flipping more than 20 Republican-held seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey and North Carolina.

The party also recorded significant gains in the Senate, flipping eight Republican-held seats – twice the four-seat net gain needed to take control of the chamber.



Among the Democrats who secured Senate victories were Roy Cooper, Annie Andrews, Sherrod Brown, Adam Hamilton, Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson, James Talarico and Josh Turek.

The results represent a major political setback for Trump and his administration, reflecting widespread voter frustration over the president’s handling of the economy and his decision to launch a war against Iran.



The conflict has contributed to a sharp rise in gasoline prices, adding to economic pressures on American households and intensifying criticism of the administration’s policies.



The election outcome signals growing dissatisfaction among voters, with Democrats capitalising on economic concerns and opposition to the administration’s foreign policy to make substantial gains across the country.



Reacting to the results, Trump said he would accept the outcome of the midterm elections, while attributing Republican losses to his absence from the ballot.



The results are expected to reshape the political landscape in Washington, giving Democrats greater influence over the legislative agenda and setting the stage for an intensified political confrontation with the White House