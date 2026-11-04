Obi Warns Governors Against Rigging, Says Nigerians Will Resist

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Peter Obi Media Office, has warned governors against alleged attempts to manipulate the 2027 general election, declaring that Nigerians would resist any process that undermines the credibility of the polls.

The media office, which accused some governors of allegedly working behind the scenes to compromise the democratic process, said political leaders should focus on presenting their records of performance rather than seeking to retain power through electoral manipulation.

It maintained that any electoral process that failed to meet the standards of freedom, fairness and transparency would be rejected by Nigerians, who, it said, were determined to exercise their democratic rights.

In a statement by its spokesman, Indris Zekeri Jnr, the Peter Obi Media Office, said, governors should recognise that political leadership was a privilege earned through service and not an entitlement to be retained through deceit, intimidation or interference with elections.

The statement, titled: “Nigerians Will Choose the Best Product in the Marketplace” accused some governors of becoming increasingly desperate as the 2027 general election approaches.

“Instead of presenting their records of service, performance and achievements, they are turning to electoral manipulation and safeguards for rigging,” the statement alleged.

It warned that attempts to undermine the democratic process would not permanently suppress the will of the electorate, insisting that Nigerians had become increasingly determined to reject leaders they considered undeserving of another mandate.

Part of the statement read: “The 2027 election will be a defining moment for our nation. Nigerians are resolved to reclaim their country through the power of their votes.

“Let it be known that no degree of rigging, intimidation or political manoeuvring can permanently silence the will of the people.”

The media office further argued that political leaders should be judged by their records and capacity to address the country’s challenges rather than their ability to deploy political influence to retain power.