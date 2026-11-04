FG Secure 2,512 Terrorism Convictions in Nine Years

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The federal government has secured a total of 2,512 convictions in terrorism-related cases over nine years, following the conclusion of the 11th phase of terrorism trials at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Major General Adamu Laka, disclosed this during a press briefing, revealing that the latest phase, conducted in October 2026, recorded 791 additional convictions out of 1,069 cases handled across 10 courts.

He said the trials demonstrated government’s commitment to combating terrorism, holding perpetrators and their financiers accountable, and strengthening the administration of justice while upholding the rule of law and the fundamental rights of defendants.

Major General Laka revealed that among the significant outcomes of this phase was the conviction and sentencing to death of Suleiman Abu, in the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Suleiman Abu.

He said the Federal High Court found him guilty of Boko Haram membership and participation in terrorist attacks on military facilities and civilians, resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

The National Coordinator said the judgment showed the seriousness with which Nigeria’s justice system addresses terrorism and affirms that perpetrators, regardless of affiliation, were accountable under the law when criminal responsibility was established beyond reasonable doubt.

He said, “I am therefore pleased to report that the 11th phase of terrorism trials recorded significant outcomes. Prior to this phase, the first 10 phases had resulted in a cumulative total of 1,721 convictions.

“During the 11th phase, an additional 791 convictions were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of convictions across all 11 phases to 2,512 convictions.

“In this last phase, a total of 1,069 cases were handled across 10 courts of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

“The outcomes are as follows: 791 convictions; seven acquittals; 41 discharges; four cases struck out; three cases withdrawn; 211 cases adjourned; 11 cases pending; and one case recorded under another category.”