Akume, Lokpobiri, Oma Djebah, Namibia’s Energy Minister, First Bank CEO, Global Energy Leaders, Others to Speak at 10th Africa Energy Summit

Amidst pressing global energy crisis, supplies deficit, and shipping disruptions, occasioned by blockades at the Strait of Hormuz, international energy leaders, diplomats, African business leaders, and stakeholders drawn from both the public and private sector are set to discuss a roadmap for Africa’s energy security dynamics at the 10th Africa Energy Summit, holding in Nigeria’s oil and gas capital, Port Harcourt, Rivers State from on the 26th to 28th, November,2026.

With the theme:”Scaling Innovative Industrial Capacity for Africa’s Energy Security”, the 10th Africa Energy Summit is being powered by the Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), a subsidiary of Solewant Group of Companies, a player in the energy ecosystem.

With the core objective of connecting policy, capital, industry, enterprise, technology and knowledge in ways that translate into measurable opportunities for Africa’s industrial capacity and energy security, the conference would bring together some of Africa’s top leaders, brightest minds, energy industry captains, high-level diplomats, professionals

Including Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation,SGF, Senator George Akume, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Namibia’s Minister of Mines, Energy & Industry, Hon Modestus Amutse, former Nigerian Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to the United Nations Economic & Social Commission for Asia & the Pacific,(UNESCAP), Ambassador Oma Djebah, First Bank of Nigeria CEO/Managing director, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, former Secretary General of Africa Petroleum Producers Organization(APPO),and current World Energy Council’s Chair for Africa, Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Engr Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, Ambassador Walde Ndevashiya, top diplomats, international industry leaders from Kenya, Ghana, amongst others.

Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,SGF, is expected to deliver the keynote address to set the tone for deliberations while the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri is expected to present a keynote speech showcasing Nigeria as a major key player in the entire global energy mix.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Engr Felix Ogbe would deliver a keynote address as a leading regulator in the industry in Nigeria while Engr Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria(PETAN), and the current chair, World Energy Council for Africa, Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim would deliver addresses at the summit on capacity models for advancing energy security in Africa. On his part, the Namibia’s Energy Minister, Honourable Modestus Amutse, is expected to share his country’s energy experiences and opportunities at the Summit while Ambassador Oma Djebah, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand with concurrent accreditation to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), will provide insights on diplomacy, international cooperation, B-to-B, C-to-C, and P-to-P investment partnerships across international jurisdictions.

The High Commissioner of Namibia, Ambassador Walden Ndevashiya would through light on the Namibian experience in shaping Africa’s energy capacity and security. Other top diplomats and international industry leaders from various countries in Africa, including Kenya and Ghana will deliver addresses on energy security ecosystem in Africa.

These leaders are converging in Port Harcourt at the three-day high-level Africa ‘s energy security Summit with the overarching goal of leading the conversation on strengthening indigenous partnership and scaling-up capacity across the oil and gas, power, renewable energy and allied industrial value chains, improving MSME’s readiness for finance, procurement, contracting and market entry, connecting viable enterprises and projects with banks, DFIs, investors,IOCs/NOCs, OEMs and other potential partners.

Other objectives include: creating pathways for research, prototypes and graduate innovation to progress towards funding, pilots, licensing, partnerships and market deployment, advancing technology transfer, cross-border investment and international economic cooperation; and creating a structured post-summit mechanism for tracking serious finance, procurement, innovation and partnership opportunities. The yearly energy Summit in Port Harcourt is one of Africa’s most strategic and valuable gatherings of policy leaders, energy captains, stakeholders, and industry players.

According to the conveners, the 10th edition of the Africa Energy Summit, which leverages the success of its 9th edition, is structured as a continuum rather than a two -day series of speeches. It would commence before the formal summit with enterprise, innovation, and progresses through two focused summit days, culminating in executive relationship -building and recognition activities, and while continuing through post -summit deals and opportunity tracking.

According to the conveners, the programme pillars include: enterprise and indigenous industry scale -up, finance, investment and deal facilitation, research, innovation and commercialisation, technology and international cooperation, exhibition, markets access and place-based investment and executive networking and post-summit conversion.

The summit is designed to be a cross-sector audience conversation comprising senior government and regulatory officials;IOCs and NOCs; indigenous energy service companies;PETAN members and other industry associations;banks, DFIs, investors and experts/trade-finance institutions;OEMs and technology providers;universities, researchers and innovators;MSME and emerging professionals; diplomatic missions and international trade/investment bodies; state and local government;exhibitors, sponsors and strategic business leaders.

Beyond planery and panel sessions, the summit is expected to operate as an active engagement environment while participation by organizations will be through sponsorship, exhibition, delegate participation, speaking and technical contributions, strategic partnership,MSME sponsorship, investment and finance engagement or participation in the Summit’s matchmaking and innovation -commercialisation activities. Speakers and participants are expected to bring the depth of their cumulative expertise and experiences to bear on the conversation.

The conveners maintain that the 10th energy summit is designed to move beyond dialogue towards practical and measurable outcomes.

Through it combination of enterprise preparation, policy and industry engagement/finance conversations, innovation commercialisation, exhibition and structured matchmaking,the summit is projected to generate pathways for investment, markets access, partnerships and sustained post-summit engagements. In addition, the outcomes are expected to help advance Africa’s energy security, sustainable energy supplies, and efficiency while accelerating applicable polices and deepening human capacities in alignment with 55 African Union member states’ agenda.