  • Saturday, 31st October, 2026

Breaking: Two Suspected Cases of Ebola Reported in North East, Says NCDC

Breaking | 8 seconds ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said two suspected cases of Ebola disease had been identified in Nigeria’s North-East region.

An update by the Centre on Saturday said both individuals had been isolated, while contact identification and listing was ongoing, and laboratory testing was being conducted.

However, being classified as suspected cases does not mean they are confirmed Ebola cases; confirmation is subject to laboratory results.

The Centre advised the general public to adhere strictly to safe practices including, maintaining good hand hygiene, enhanced sanitation and to follow guidance from public health authorities.

NCDC said further updates will be provided as verified information becomes available.

Details later…

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