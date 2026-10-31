Edo Community Pleads with Okpebholo for Reversal of Clan Head Removal

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Concerned Indigenes of Ikpeshi/Egbigere Clan in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo to reverse the removal of Regent Nicholas Saliu Odamah III and the reinstatement of Lukeman Momodu Odamah III, as the traditional ruler of the clan.

It would be recalled that Governor Okpebholo had on November 13, 2025, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, removed Lukeman Momodu and appointed Nicholas Odamah as regent pending the determination of the rightful occupant of the throne.

The state government, however, removed the regent in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government on October 20, 2026, and reinstated Lukeman Momodu Odamah.

The government explained that the decision was taken in the interest of peace, stability and due process, and after reviewing appeals from Akoko-Edo indigenes and confirmed that the chieftaincy dispute was already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

But the group coordinator, Ms Peggy Agbo, in a news conference, made the appeal on behalf of the indigenes in Benin City.

She expressed concern that the state government’s decision could threaten the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the community

She said the community had experienced relative peace during the 11 months of Nicholas Odamah’s regency before he was removed, warning that the decision could heighten tensions if not urgently reviewed.

According to her, the group had also submitted a written objection to the governor and the State Executive Council and approached the court to maintain the status quo.

She appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene urgently and ensure that the dispute was resolved peacefully and in accordance with the law.

“We are appealing to Governor Monday Okpebholo, who is a man of peace, to suspend this action and reverse the decision contained in the statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government. We want peace, not war,” Agbo said,

Responding, Lukeman Momodu Odamah III, said the government has acted in accordance with the law and with the customary tradition of the people.

He said the case is in court and that protest cannot change the customer tradition of the people, advising the protesters to wait for the court to decide.