Tinubu Departs Abuja for Makkah Thursday to Pray for Nigeria, Presidency Announces

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, an Islamic spiritual exercise involving a pilgrimage to the Holy City.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the visit will provide Tinubu an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion and prayers for Nigeria.

“The visit gives the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability, and continued progress,” the statement said.

Onanuga said the President would perform the religious rites associated with Umrah while seeking divine guidance and blessings for the country and its people.

“While in Makkah, President Tinubu will perform the religious rites associated with Umrah, seeking Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people,” the statement added.

Before departing Abuja, the President is expected to commission equipment acquired by the Nigerian Air Force for its operations.

The commissioning will take place at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the spiritual exercise.