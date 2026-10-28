IPO: Dangote Refinery Sets Record with Interest from 119 Nations, Faces Allocation Dilemma

• Landmark offer achieves 100% African participation, reaches all six continents

• Aliko: Africa has shown it can finance, build and own its industrial future

• Refinery to reap over $60m in annual gross operational benefits from AI deployment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has attracted investors from 119 countries, setting up a potential allocation squeeze as demand from Nigerian, African and international investors may likely exceed the shares available for sale.

The offer has secured between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion in fully funded commitments from domestic and retail investors alone, effectively meeting its fundraising target before accounting for additional demand from overseas investors, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the transaction.

The development underscores the scale of international interest in the equity offering by Africa’s largest refinery, valued at nearly $50 billion, and raises the prospect that some investors may not receive the allocations they seek.

The company is expected to exercise an additional 30 per cent overallotment option, which could increase the total amount raised to approximately $2.1 billion and create room for more international investors. However, demand could still exceed the available shares even if the option is fully exercised, the report said.

The IPO attracted applications from investors in all 54 African countries for the first time, while the total number of countries represented in the offering had reached 119 at the time of the report.

The breadth of participation reflects efforts by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, to widen ownership of the refinery beyond Nigeria and encourage greater participation by African investors in the continent’s industrial assets.

Dangote extended the closing date for applications by two weeks to October 27, allowing his team to engage investors across Africa and put structures in place to broaden participation beyond the Nigerian market.

“We have more than reached our target,” Dangote said in Gaborone, Botswana, on October 14, adding that the refinery had attracted interest of “more than three times or four times what we are looking for.”

The offer includes nominee structures involving Standard Bank Group for investors in Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as global depository receipts being sold through stock exchanges in Kenya and Botswana.

The transaction is being closely watched as a test of the capacity of African capital markets to mobilise substantial domestic and regional funds for large-scale industrial projects without relying primarily on international financial centres such as London and New York.

If demand significantly exceeds the shares available, Dangote could consider selling part of his personal stake to investors who fail to secure sufficient allocations through the IPO. However, people familiar with the process said no decision had been made on a secondary sale, which would depend on the final order book.

The offering provides investors with an opportunity to take stakes in one of Africa’s most strategically significant industrial assets, whose scale has the potential to reshape petroleum product supply across Nigeria and the wider region.

Beyond the equity offering, the refinery is also deploying advanced digital technology in an effort to improve operating efficiency and profitability, with industrial technology company Honeywell announcing the introduction of an artificial intelligence platform projected to generate more than $60 million in annual gross operational benefits at full capacity.

The platform, known as Forge Plant Cognition, combines Honeywell’s industrial expertise with artificial intelligence and accelerated computing capabilities from NVIDIA and AI infrastructure from Dell Technologies.

According to Honeywell, preliminary estimates indicate that the technology could deliver operational benefits exceeding $0.29 per barrel processed at the refinery. The company cautioned, however, that the projections are based on preliminary data and are not guaranteed.

The system is designed to combine real-time operating data, engineering knowledge and physics-based models to help operators identify constraints, anticipate potential problems and improve plant performance.

Unlike conventional AI applications that primarily analyse data and generate recommendations, Honeywell said the platform integrates industrial automation and process technology expertise with AI-driven analysis to support operational decisions.

“Industrial plants are among the most complex operating environments in the world, with enormous potential to realise greater performance and value using digital technologies and connected solutions,” said President of Honeywell Technologies, Rajesh Gattupalli.

The deployment is also expected to strengthen the capabilities of the refinery’s local engineering and operations teams, as Dangote Industries pursues a major expansion of its refining operations in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa.

In November 2025, Dangote Industries partnered with Honeywell to support plans to increase the Lagos refinery’s nameplate capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

The proposed expansion would more than double the facility’s original design capacity and increase its potential to supply petroleum products to Nigeria and international markets.

The refinery’s processing capacity reached 700,000 barrels per day in June 2026, marking a further step towards the expansion target.

Dangote’s engagement with Honeywell also extends beyond Nigeria. In September 2026, the industrial group selected the technology company to provide engineering services, licensing and equipment for its proposed 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lamu County, Kenya.

Separately, the refinery yesterday said that the IPO achieved 100 per cent geographical coverage of Africa, stressing that more than a conventional fundraising exercise, the offer has emerged as a landmark in financial inclusion, demonstrating how digital technology, coordinated financial institutions and innovative distribution channels can connect millions of potential investors to opportunities previously dominated by institutional and high-net-worth participants.

It said the transaction was supported by an extensive network of commercial banks, stockbroking firms, fintech platforms, capital market institutions and distribution partners, whose collaboration expanded access to the offer across national boundaries and created new pathways for retail participation.

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, described the outcome as a powerful affirmation of African confidence, enterprise and the continent’s ability to mobilise its own resources for development.

“When we set out to build this refinery, many doubted that a project of this scale could be delivered by Africans. We proved that Africa could build it. Today, through this historic IPO, we have demonstrated something equally important: Africans are ready to own and participate in the prosperity created by their own industries.

“To have investor applications from all 54 African countries is deeply significant to me. It tells us that our people do not simply want to consume what Africa produces; they want to invest in it, own it and share in its future. This is the Africa we have always believed in,” he said.

“We did not undertake this IPO simply because we needed to raise capital. We wanted to open the doors of ownership, give ordinary Africans an opportunity to participate in an enterprise of global significance and establish a new culture of shared prosperity. The refinery was built in Africa, by African determination, and its future must create opportunities for Africans. Today, we have made history together.

“But the greater achievement will be the generation of African investors, entrepreneurs and industrialists that this transaction inspires. Our ambition is not merely to build successful businesses. It is to help build a prosperous, self-reliant Africa whose people are participants in its economic destiny.

“As we advance our expansion programme and Vision 2030 strategy, we remain committed to strengthening our operational performance, deepening our contribution to Africa’s energy security and building an enterprise that rewards the confidence placed in it,” he stated.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, David Bird, said the international response reflected confidence in the refinery’s operating capabilities, industrial scale and long-term growth prospects.

“The successful conclusion of this IPO is a remarkable milestone for Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals. Investor applications spanning 120 countries demonstrate the extraordinary international interest in our business and the confidence that investors are placing in the future of this refinery.

“We have built one of the world’s most significant refining and petrochemical complexes, and our focus remains on translating that industrial scale into operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value,” he said.

The refinery’s IPO opened on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share, representing a proposed capital raise of approximately N2.15 trillion. Initially scheduled to close on October 13, the offer was extended to October 27 following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, allowing additional time for investors across Africa and other international markets to participate.

Group Chief Financial Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Murat Erden, speaking on the execution and wider significance of the offering, said the transaction had established an important precedent for the continent’s capital markets.

“The Dangote Refinery People’s IPO represents much more than a landmark capital-raising exercise. It marks a defining moment in the evolution of African capital markets, demonstrating our continent’s ability to mobilise domestic savings, connect investors across borders and broaden ownership of strategic industrial assets.

“Reaching investors in 120 countries, including all 54 African nations, is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful testament to the growing investment appetite across our continent. By bringing together banks, capital market institutions, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and innovative digital distribution channels, we have demonstrated that African capital markets can transcend national boundaries and connect millions of people to investment opportunities previously beyond their reach,” he said.