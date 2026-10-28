Fayemi Mourns Bishop Ajakaye’s Mother, Extols Her Legacy of Faith and Discipline

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, over the death of his mother, Mama Florence Funmilayo Ajakaye, describing her as a woman whose enduring values were reflected in the exemplary life and ministry of her son.

In a condolence message dated October 26, 2026, Fayemi expressed deep sadness over the passing of the matriarch and extended his heartfelt sympathies to Bishop Ajakaye, the entire Ajakaye family, and the Catholic faithful in Ekiti State and beyond.

The former governor noted that although the death of a mother creates an irreplaceable void, the memories of her love, sacrifices and moral upbringing would continue to serve as a source of strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

Fayemi said the late Mama Ajakaye’s virtues could be seen in the life of the Catholic Bishop, whom he described as a model of faith, humility, discipline, selfless service and commitment to the physical and spiritual well-being of others.

According to Fayemi, whose condolence message was conveyed on behalf of hmself, his wife, Bisi, and the entire Fayemi family, the bishop’s outstanding character and dedication to the service of God stood as a testament to the quality of upbringing and enduring values instilled in him by his late mother.

“The character of a child often bears testimony to the life and values of the parent. The virtues you exemplify are a fitting testament to a mother whose life must have been marked by diligence, dedication, selflessness and an unwavering commitment to raising her children in the fear of God and in the enduring principles of integrity and discipline,” Fayemi stated.

While praying God to grant Bishop Ajakaye, the Ajakaye family and all who mourn Mama Florence Funmilayo Ajakaye the strength to bear the painful loss, Fayemi also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased, saying her legacy of sacrifice, faith and virtue would continue to inspire generations.