  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

Yahaya Joins Osinbajo, Barau Four Govs at Gov Fintiri’s 59th Birthday Lecture in Yola

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe 

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, joined former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,  Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and their counterparts from Borno, Bauchi, Taraba and Plateau States at a special lecture organised to mark Fintiri’s 59th birthday.

The event was attended by prominent political leaders, statesmen, traditional rulers, academics and other dignitaries to celebrate the Adamawa governor and reflect on issues of leadership, governance and national development.

Osinbajo delivered the birthday lecture, titled, “Democracy and Development: The Imperative of People-Centred Governance” at the Banquet Hall of the Adamawa Government House.

Ahead of the event, the Gombe governor had, in a goodwill message published in national newspapers, paid tribute to Fintiri, congratulating his Adamawa counterpart on the milestone and acknowledging his contributions to governance. 

“Today, we join your family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating a life defined by service, commitment and an enduring passion for the development and progress of Adamawa State, the Northeast and Nigeria at large.

“We are profoundly grateful to Almighty Allah for the gift of your life, the wisdom He has bestowed upon you, and the compassion and sense of responsibility that continue to distinguish your leadership.

“Over the years, we have been privileged to travel this path together, not only as colleagues, but as brothers united by a shared commitment to the growth, peace and prosperity of the Northeast”.

Yahaya prayed Almighty Allah to continue to grant Fintiri good health, wisdom, strength and renewed energy to keep serving his people and contributing even more to the advancement of the North-East and Nigeria. 

Governor Inuwa Yahaya was accompanied to Yola by APC governorship candidate,  Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna;  House of Assembly Member, Hon. Ali Baba Manu; President of Velocity Group, Aliyu Mohammed Combat; and Alhaji Mala Sheriff, among other officials and aides. 

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