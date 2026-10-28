CAN Blows Hot over Video Threatening to Attack Christians in Enugu, Jos on Sunday

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to immediately probe a viral video threatening coordinated attacks on Christians during Sunday worship in Enugu and Jos.

In the disturbing footage, a young man is seen leading a group of boys in chants, vowing to attack Christian worshippers.

Condemning the video, in a statement, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the threat must not be treated as empty chant.

Okoh warned that every Nigerian had the right to worship without fear of attack.

CAN said it was particularly alarmed that children and young persons were deployed to issue the threats.

“The possibility that young people are being exposed to or encouraged to embrace such hatred raises serious concerns that must not be ignored,” Okoh said.

The apex Christian body tasked security agencies to establish the exact time and location where the video was recorded, unmask all those involved, and uncover who organised and bankrolled it.

It demanded a security risk assessment and immediate protection for churches and Christian communities in Enugu, Jos, and other flashpoints.

CAN acknowledged the reported disavowal of the video by the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah, JIBWIS, but insisted a disclaimer was not enough.

“The denial of responsibility by any organisation cannot replace an independent investigation into the identities of those involved, the origin of the video, and the circumstances surrounding the chants,” CAN stated.

The association demanded that investigators determine whether the threats were sponsored or facilitated by any individual or group, and anyone found culpable must be prosecuted without favour.

It also charged religious leaders to reject all teachings that incited hatred against other faiths, warning against indoctrinating young Nigerians to see fellow citizens as enemies on religious grounds.

“Allowing such conduct to go unchallenged would send a dangerous message that threats against citizens on religious grounds can be made without consequence,” CAN warned.