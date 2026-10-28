Tinubu Decries Murder of Katsina Cleric, Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka, Instructs Probe

• African Centre seeks thorough investigation

•Six killed in Gero attack as Mutfwang vows to track down perpetrators

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos



President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of a prominent Islamic preacher, Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka, and his friend, Adamu Abubakar, in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

Unknown gunmen killed the duo in a drive-by shooting incident Monday evening.

The president, who said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of the killing, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the act as heinous and an assault on the values of peace and sanctity of human life.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, their followers, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, over the tragic loss.

He directed the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to move swiftly, intensify efforts already underway by the Katsina State Police Command, and ensure that the perpetrators were tracked down, apprehended, and brought to justice.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and for comfort for all those who mourn their death.

African Centre for Security, Governance and Development called for an impartial investigation into the killing, warning that failure to bring the perpetrators to justice could heighten public fear and undermine confidence in the security agencies.

The centre, in a statement issued in Abuja, condemned the killings, which reportedly occurred on Monday, October 26, and urged security agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify those responsible, and ensure their prosecution.

It specifically called on the Inspector-General of Police, Katsina State Police Command, Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the attack.

The organisation described the killing as an unlawful act of violence, expressing condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Katsina State.

It warned that attacks on religious leaders could threaten peaceful coexistence and deepen public anxiety, particularly if investigations failed to produce credible answers.

The centre cautioned against speculation about the identities of the perpetrators or their motives, insisting that conclusions must be based on credible evidence and established through due process.

It cited the killings of prominent Islamic scholars, including Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam in Kano in April 2007, Sheikh Umar Hamza Dan-Maishiyya in Sokoto in July 2007, and Sheikh Muhammad Auwal Albani Zaria in Kaduna State in February 2014, as reminders of the need to protect religious leaders and ensure accountability for violent crimes.

Against the backdrop of preparations for the 2027 general election, the organisation urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, threat assessments, preventive policing, and community engagement to identify emerging security risks and forestall further attacks.

It called on religious leaders, political actors, civil society organisations, and members of the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and reject any attempt at retaliation.

Mutfwang Vows to Track Down Perpetrators as Six Killed in Gero Attacks

Amid renewed security concerns in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang vowed to pursue the perpetrators of a deadly attack on Gero community in Jos South Local Government Area, where six residents were killed by armed assailants, according to police authorities.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Special Advisers at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

Mutfwang expressed sadness over the Gero attack, describing it as disturbing and unfortunate.

The attack, which occurred on Monday night in Gero community, claimed several lives and heightened concerns about security in parts of Plateau State.

Reacting to the incident, Mutfwang urged communities across the state to remain vigilant and work closely with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could help prevent future attacks.

According to the governor, security operatives cannot be present in every location at all times and often rely on intelligence supplied by residents to respond effectively to emerging threats.

He stated, “The security forces cannot be everywhere; they can only cover some places. If they get information, they will react, but sometimes the reaction comes late because by the time the information gets to them, it is impossible to have saved the situation.

“This particular attack left some bits of evidence that we are trailing and, by the grace of God, we will continue to pursue these perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

The governor revealed that the suspected leader of a previous deadly attack on Kombun District in Mangu Local Government Area had been arrested, stressing that his administration would continue to support the prosecution of individuals linked to violent crimes across the state.

He maintained that security agencies had intensified operations against criminal elements in recent months and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for violence face the full weight of the law.

Plateau State Police Command confirmed that six persons were killed during the Gero attack, revising an earlier casualty figure of seven provided by community representatives.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, the command said unidentified armed men invaded Gero community in the early hours of Tuesday and opened fire indiscriminately on residents.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ayodeji Faniyan, immediately deployed mobile policemen and tactical teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to the area.

According to the police, the operatives, working in collaboration with military personnel and Operation Rainbow, successfully dislodged the attackers, who fled into the surrounding hillside forest.