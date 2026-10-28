Wike: Amaechi Unfit for National Leadership over N486bn Allegations

•Fubara declares FCT minister political leader

•Chinda promises inclusive government

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi, of presiding over questionable expenditures involving billions of naira.

Wike declared that Nigerians would not entrust the country’s leadership to “political gamblers” ahead of the 2027 general election.

Wike, who cited alleged expenditures and transactions involving approximately N486 billion at the exchange-rate equivalents he announced, challenged Amaechi to account for $10 million allegedly spent on mosquito fumigation, $39 million reportedly allocated to an uncompleted 1,000-bed Justice Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, and $308 million from the sale of the Omoku gas turbine.

The FCT minister made the allegations yesterday in Port Harcourt during the unveiling of candidates of the Rainbow Coalition, a political alliance of six parties backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and supporting candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Wike stated that the allegations against Amaechi, whom he accused of failing to account for public funds during his tenure as governor from 2007 to 2015, allegedly raised serious questions about his suitability for higher political office.

He also criticised the prospect of Amaechi serving as vice presidential candidate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar under African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that the combination would be unacceptable to Nigerians.

“As bad as the Atiku ticket is, attaching Rotimi Amaechi as a vice president worsens it. It is important to show your report card,” Wike said.

Recalling Amaechi’s administration, the minister alleged that $10 million, which he valued at N14 billion, was spent on mosquito fumigation in Rivers State despite the continued prevalence of mosquito bites and malaria.

“He paid $10 million. $10 million today is N14 billion. N14 billion for malaria not to bite you. Rotimi Amaechi, we are still having mosquito bites,” he said.

Wike further alleged that $39 million, equivalent to N53 billion at the figures he cited, was spent on the proposed Justice Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital after the existing teaching hospital was pulled down, but that no foundation had been laid for the replacement facility.

“Ask Rotimi Amaechi, what is the foundation of the Justice Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital? Is there any foundation? Have they laid any foundation? No. $39 million gone. N53 billion gone,” he alleged.

On the Omoku gas turbine, Wike claimed that the facility was sold in December 2014 for $308 million, which he valued at no less than N419 billion, but that only $308,000 remained when he assumed office in May 2015.

He said, “I came in on May 29, 2015. Six months after, what he left was $308,000. From $308 million to $308,000. Ask him, where is the $308 million that he sold?”

The minister also claimed that a judicial panel of inquiry established during his administration indicted Amaechi over the transactions, adding that the former governor challenged the findings in court and lost at the State High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

Wike said the Rainbow Coalition was designed to unite politicians across party lines in support of Tinubu’s re-election rather than create divisions or political instability.

“I have said, and let me reiterate, that the Rainbow Coalition means no harm, but to bring people of all the various political parties together to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He insisted that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the country should support Tinubu, claiming that the party’s recognised national leadership was aligned with the coalition’s position.

Wike specifically urged PDP members in Imo, Kwara, Gombe, Zamfara and Ogun states, among others, to support the president in 2027.

He also dismissed the existence of any other politically viable party in Rivers State, declaring that the coalition represented a united front ahead of the next general election.

Wike announced that the coalition would hold its flag-off rally on November 7 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, Rivers State, while expressing confidence that the turnout would surpass that of yesterday’s event.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, urged his supporters to stop referring to him as the political leader of the state, and openly recognised Wike as the leader of the coalition.

“Going forward, this issue of my leader, my leader, my leader, I want it resolved here and now. I am no more the leader. My Oga, the General Overseer, GO, is our leader,” Fubara said.

The governor expressed gratitude to Wike, acknowledging his role in his emergence as governor and pledging to work towards the coalition’s victory in the 2027 elections.

He also reaffirmed his support for Tinubu, whom he credited with standing by him during difficult moments.

Fubara unveiled Kingsley Chinda as the APC governorship candidate under the Rainbow Coalition, alongside other candidates representing the alliance’s participating parties.

In his acceptance speech, after receiving the party’s flag from the governor, Chinda promised an inclusive administration that would accommodate different political parties, religious groups and ethnic communities if elected.

“We are no longer divided on party lines. We are no longer playing the politics of the winner-takes-it-all,” he said.

He pledged that the coalition would remain intact beyond the elections, with members participating in governance and prioritising the interests of Rivers residents.

“Our number one candidate in the Rainbow Coalition is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Chinda declared.