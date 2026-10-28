300 Owners of Demolished Property in Asaba Send S.O.S to Gov Oborevwori

• Say about a dozen affected persons have died

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





More than 300 people whose buildings were reportedly demolished in Asaba within the Delta State Capital Territory, have appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene in a protracted land dispute between Parkview Estates and Dennis Osadebay University (DOU).

The property owners, under the aegis of Parkview Estates, Anwai, claimed their buildings were demolished on May 14, 2024, allegedly by the Delta State Taskforce on Recovery of Government Lands while legal proceedings were pending, and as well an alleged court injunction restraining further action on the land.

Speaking with newsmen after proceedings at the High Court, Asaba, the Chairman of Parkview Estates, Chief Charles Ogbobe, described the demolition as “simply devastating.”

He lamented that the demolition exercise destroyed “valuable investments worth millions of naira, rendered families homeless and caused severe emotional and financial hardship.”

Ogbobe said the disputed land, located in Musa Camp in Anwai, later renamed Ugbomanta by the Asagba of Asaba – was legitimately acquired from the Isieke community, which he said possesses documents establishing ownership.

He underscored the point that the dispute stemmed from competing claims between the community and the state-owned university, noting that the land was originally leased to one Reverend Prior, a colonial administrator, in 1953 for a period of 50 years, a lease which expired in 2003.

“We never disputed the government’s right to own land, but we asked them to provide evidence of ownership,” Ogbobe noted.

He lamented that between 12 and 13 persons affected by the demolition have died since the exercise due to untold hardship and emotional distress.

According to Ogbobe, the High Court has directed both parties to produce survey plans delineating the boundaries of the disputed property.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman of the Parkview Estates, Mr. Samuel Onuwa David, alleged that the demolition was carried out before the expiration of the seven-day notice issued to occupants, despite efforts by residents to obtain an injunction.

David, who revealed that he lost a private school, a residential building and four buildings belonging to his relatives, noted that available documents show the lease to the university expired in 1991.

“We are appealing to the state governor, as a father, to come to our aid. Let him compensate us for the houses that were demolished and give us back our land,” he wept.

Another affected property owner, Mr. Christian Nwaolisa, said that he returned from the northern part of Nigeria with the intention of settling down in his home state only to lose his building and residence, despite obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy and building approval before development.

On his part, Mr. Chuks Okei said that he acquired his land directly from the community, conducted a survey and obtained government building approval before commencing construction in 2020, spending about three years to develop the property before it was demolished.

The affected residents, therefore, urged Governor Oborevwori to investigate the circumstances surrounding the dispute and resultant demolition and ensure justice that is duly served.