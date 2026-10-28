Nasarawa Guber: Ex-IG, Adamu Pledges to Prioritise Security as Ethnic Group Endorses Him

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





Former Inspector General of Police and gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has said his aspiration to govern Nasarawa State in 2027 is driven by the desire to uplift the common man.

Adamu stated this Yesterday in Doma, while responding to his endorsement as the preferred governorship candidate by the Alago ethnic nationality for the 2027 election.

The endorsement was announced during a rally organised by the Alago Support Group for IGP Adamu.

The former police boss first thanked God for the success recorded so far in his political journey, saying no success would have been possible without divine intervention.

He expressed appreciation to the Alago Support Group for the support and for agreeing to include them in his campaign, noting that the people have shown they will vote for him and, God willing, he will win the election.

“Because yesterday, the people gathered and the progressives as a whole came out and endorsed our candidate for governor. Also, the major tribe that is prominent here endorsed our candidate. We are grateful for the strong assurance they gave us that we will not face any hardship on election day,” he said.

Adamu said his decision to contest is for the common people who are suffering under the present situation, where mothers, children and youths are neglected while government focuses on things that do not concern their lives.

“Our coming out for this election is for the common people. We came out for the common man, to see that the common man does not suffer the way they are suffering now,” he stated.

He promised to prioritize the lives of the people if elected, with focus on quality education, quality healthcare and security.

“We will put people’s lives first, to see that education with quality is given to our people, health with quality our people have obtained, and the issue of security, we will see that everyone will find peace, so that people can return to their homes to sleep without any fear,” Adamu said.

He also raised alarm over alleged vote-buying and collection of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, from women to stop them from voting.

“Those who don’t have people following them are collecting cards in the hands of women, they are buying so as to stop them from coming out to vote. Therefore, anyone who collected a card, let them go and collect their card. Everyone should not agree to sell their card, and everyone should come out on election day with their card,” he urged.

Earlier in his address, the Leader of the Conveners, Danjuma Joseph, said the historic movement was conceived when they resolved that Alago could not remain on the sidelines while the future of Nasarawa State is being shaped.

Joseph said after thorough political and moral interrogation, they found in him a man of proven integrity, impeccable track record and uncommon patriotism who served Nigeria meritoriously to the pinnacle of his career.

He noted that Adamu is not a stranger to Alago land, as he shares deep historical and blood affinity with the people, having schooled with many prominent sons and daughters of Alago in Obi, and having maternal ties with Alago.

“We have resolved that we will no longer be onlookers or fence-sitters while the political destiny of our dear state is being decided. The time to participate, to take a stand and to take our destiny in our own hands is now,” Joseph declared.

He said there should be no acrimony over who Alago should support, citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution which guarantees freedom of association, and stressed that their constitutional and political choice remains IGP Adamu.

He added that the current political era is that of ‘Rainbow Coalition’, where one can remain in his party and still support any candidate of his choice, hence their action is not exceptional but a political alliance for the good of Alago and Nasarawa State.

“Your Excellency, this programme today is organised on the sacred sand of Alago ancestral land, in the name of Alago and in the interest of Alago. It is a political covenant, a bond of trust between you and Alago nation. By the grace of God, when you ascend as Governor, do not forget Alago people,” he told Adamu.

Joseph said the group will traverse all Alago electoral wards in Nasarawa South and extend mobilisation to Nasarawa North and West Senatorial Districts to deliver Adamu.