PTDF Extends Partnership with 24 UK Varsities, Seeks Fee Cut, End to Visa Rejections

• Nearly 15,000 Nigerians sponsored for studies at home, abroad

•British High Commissioner promises collaboration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has expanded its academic collaboration with universities in the UK to 24, including Robert Gordon, Strathclyde, Portsmouth, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester.

Also, the organisation has called on the British government to reduce tuition fees for Nigerian scholarship beneficiaries and address visa rejections affecting students seeking postgraduate education in the UK.

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Prof. Shehu Aliyu, made the disclosure yesterday during a high-level strategic bilateral meeting with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Pete Vowles, at the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology (UGSET) in Kaduna.

Aliyu said the cost of education in Britain, compared with other European countries, and difficulties encountered by some scholars in securing visas were among the challenges confronting the Fund’s overseas scholarship programme.

The PTDF chief also called for a framework to monitor Nigerian scholars studying in Britain, with support from the British government and their host universities, to strengthen oversight and cooperation throughout their academic programmes.

He said the concerns needed to be addressed even as the Fund sought to deepen its longstanding educational relationship with the UK and expand opportunities for Nigerian students to acquire advanced technical knowledge.

He explained that PTDF’s mandate rested on three integrated pillars: human capital development, institutional capacity building, and research and development.

The Fund’s strategic priorities, he said, included employment-oriented programmes, the development of a knowledge-driven economy, reducing capital flight by expanding training within Nigeria, positioning the country as an exporter of skilled energy professionals, and integrating digital technologies and artificial intelligence into its programmes.

“The strategic bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has yielded immense results in human capital development over the decades. Today, by breathing full life into the General Shehu Musa Yaradua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology in Kaduna, we have an unprecedented opportunity to leave a lasting legacy for future generations of energy professionals across Africa.

“I would like to take this opportunity to highlight several challenges we are facing with our UK partners for the High Commissioner’s attention. These include high tuition fees compared to other European countries and visa rejections. We also hope to develop a plan to monitor our scholars in the UK, with support from the UK government and the hosting university,” he stressed.

He disclosed that the Fund had sponsored nearly 15,000 Nigerians for undergraduate and postgraduate education in Nigeria and abroad through its Overseas Scholarship Scheme and In-Country Scholarship Scheme.

As of July 2026, the organisation stated that 1,571 scholars were studying across 15 countries and more than 120 partner institutions, while demand for PTDF scholarships continued to increase significantly.

Aliyu said the growing demand made it necessary for the Fund to explore ways of expanding access to internationally recognised qualifications without relying excessively on expensive overseas training.

To achieve this, Aliyu pointed out that PTDF introduced the split-site PhD programme, which allows scholars to undertake part of their doctoral studies in Nigeria and the remainder at partner universities in the United Kingdom.

The arrangement, he explained, was designed to reduce the cost of overseas education, strengthen local institutions and retain technical expertise within the country while maintaining international academic standards.

“This model reduces the cost of overseas education, strengthens local institutions and ensures internationally recognised qualifications,” he said.

He described the Kaduna university as a strategic investment intended to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical industry solutions, with a mandate extending beyond Nigeria to the wider West African sub-region and the Gulf of Guinea.

Aliyu, however, said the availability of infrastructure alone would not be sufficient to achieve the university’s objectives without sustained academic, technical and institutional collaboration with international partners.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal is to transition the University from a physical asset into a thriving, world-class institution of learning, applied research, and energy innovation,” he said. “And we believe the United Kingdom is our natural partner in achieving this ambition,” he explained.

Responding, the UK envoy, Vowles, acknowledged the challenges raised by PTDF and pledged to convey the concerns about tuition fees and visa rejections to the relevant authorities in Britain.

Vowles said his visit to Kaduna was important because of the city’s significance to Nigeria and the strategic value of the partnership between PTDF and British universities.

He thanked the Fund for its continued investment in the British university sector, describing the Kaduna institution’s ambition to become a world-class postgraduate education and research centre serving the wider region as particularly encouraging.

“It is clear from your presentation, from conversations, your efforts to create a world-class postgraduate education institution. It is your learning and your commitment to working with international partners,” he said.

The High Commissioner said Britain remained committed to providing quality education through its partnership with PTDF and supporting the development of talented Nigerian scholars.

He highlighted measures already taken to improve the scholarship process, particularly the recognition of PTDF as a government-approved sponsor, which he said should help streamline visa applications.

He assured Aliyu of Britain’s continued commitment to engaging with the Fund and finding ways for Nigerian scholars to access quality education at British institutions.

Vowles added that the relationship offered opportunities for both countries to learn from one another, strengthen their understanding and make better use of their natural resources through sustained academic and technical cooperation.