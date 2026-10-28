INEC: Preliminary Voters Register Not Final, Suspicious Photos Under Review

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) clarified that alleged AI-generated photographs found in the Preliminary Register of Voters were part of questionable records already flagged during the physical display exercise and were under review.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Haruna, in a statement, yesterday, said the commission had noted public concerns circulating on social media about suspected AI-generated photos in the register published online.

Haruna explained that the register published online on October 26, 2026 was the same preliminary register that was physically displayed at Registration Areas nationwide from October 9 to 15, 2026 as part of the Display, Claims and Objections exercise.

Haruna said, “During the physical display, a number of questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination.

“The commission commenced the process of reviewing these records and taking appropriate corrective action in accordance with established procedures.”

He said the online publication represented the original preliminary register and does not reflect all ongoing data-cleanup activities.

Haruna stressed that the preliminary register was not the final certified register. He stated that the Display, Claims and Objections exercise was specifically intended to facilitate public scrutiny, identify inaccuracies and irregularities, and enable corrections before certification.

He added, “The commission is also examining the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses, and will take appropriate action based on verified findings.”

The electoral body said it appreciated citizens and stakeholders for their vigilance, saying such scrutiny helped improve the accuracy and integrity of the register.

Haruna assured that INEC remained committed to completing verification, adjudication and data-cleanup processes ahead of the scheduled certification of the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026.

He said verified irregularities would be addressed through applicable procedures.