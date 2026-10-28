2027: Bafarawa Gives Tinubu Condition for Northern Votes, Says Peace Key to Support

•Declares one month enough to change the security narrative in north

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has said he would vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election if the president restores peace to the north.

Bafarawa, who spoke with FRI, an online Hausa medium, said his only condition for voting Tinubu was for him to ensure peace and restore normalcy to Sokoto State and other parts of the north.

“My only condition for allowing my vote to go to President Tinubu is for him to ensure peace and allow full normalcy to return to my area and other northern parts,” he said.

He said time was no longer on Tinubu’s side, adding that the president has the resources and security apparatus needed to address insecurity in the region.

“As a leader, who has power, money and security, three months or even one month is enough for him to change the insecurity narrative in the northern region,” he said.

Bafarawa said he was not interested in campaign money but wanted the president to restore peace so that residents could return to their normal activities.

He stated, “Look, as far as I am concerned, I don’t want anything in the name of campaign money. What I want is for President Tinubu to do everything he can to ensure peace and allow markets, schools, farming and other livelihood activities to return to our communities. I assure him that I will vote for him.”

The former governor also stated that he had met Tinubu only once since he became president, adding that the encounter took place at a mosque.

He alleged that a person whom Tinubu had asked to bring him to the presidency later refused to do so and blocked his phone numbers.

Bafarawa, who said he was not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisted that he would vote for anyone, including Tinubu, who restored peace to the north.

He stated, “But it is unacceptable that today, our children cannot go to school. Doesn’t anybody who denies you education deny you life? Villagers cannot go to farms, and so many towns have been completely sacked. That is why, at this juncture, if Tinubu ensures peace, he is simply my candidate.”

Commenting on the appointment of former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari as Director-General of Tinubu’s campaign, despite persistent bandit attacks in his home state, Bafarawa defended the decision.

He said Yari as an APC member was expected to respect his party’s decision, adding that the president who appointed him is someone he could not easily turn down.

“So I don’t see anything wrong with Abdulaziz Yari accepting to be DG of the campaign for President Tinubu because he is doing a job he has been appointed to do. And don’t forget, it would be disrespectful for him to say no,” he said.

Bafarawa added that Yari had consulted several people for advice before accepting the appointment and returned to seek further advice afterwards, saying this demonstrated Yari’s integrity.