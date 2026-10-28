Edo Reps Candidate, Paddy Iyamu, Pledges Legislative Protection for Vulnerable People

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, has pledged to sponsor legislation to protect vulnerable people and promote good governance if elected into the House of Representatives.

Iyamu made the pledge when the Oredo APC chairman, Osamudiamen Osarenkhoe, led party leaders and candidates to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City to formally introduce the party’s standard-bearers to journalists.

The former Edo State Commissioner for Education said his legislative priorities would include education, healthcare, women’s empowerment and youth development.

He said his experience in public service had equipped him with the knowledge and contacts needed to attract development projects and deliver results for the people of Oredo Federal Constituency.

Citing his achievements as education commissioner, Iyamu said he facilitated the construction and inauguration of about 6.2 kilometres of internal roads at a state-owned polytechnic through engagements with relevant authorities in Abuja.

He said the experience had strengthened his resolve to use the platform of the National Assembly to attract federal projects and advance the interests of his constituents.

On education, the APC candidate described it as a critical tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, tackling insecurity and expanding opportunities for young people.

He said his administration as commissioner witnessed the reconstruction and remodelling of nearly 100 schools within one year, alongside improvements in classroom facilities and the provision of furniture for pupils.

Iyamu also said his administration began implementing aspects of the Safe School Initiative before the Federal Government’s intervention, adding that he would prioritise legislation and policies to make schools safer and more conducive to learning if elected.

According to him, quality education would equip children with the knowledge and skills to succeed regardless of their backgrounds.

On healthcare, the candidate promised to promote initiatives that would improve access to health services and support programmes aimed at improving the well-being of residents.

He also emphasised the need to empower women, saying that supporting women economically would have positive effects on families and communities.

Iyamu said his foundation had supported women through various initiatives, adding that he intended to expand such interventions if given the mandate.

On youth development, he said young people remained critical to societal progress and deserved opportunities to acquire relevant skills and build sustainable livelihoods.

He cited partnerships facilitated during his tenure as commissioner, including an agreement with Chinese counterparts that enabled some young people from Edo State to travel to China.

The APC candidate pledged to build on such initiatives by creating more opportunities for young people to develop their skills and become economically independent.

He said his ambition to represent Oredo Federal Constituency was driven by a desire to use his experience to improve the lives of his constituents.

Iyamu urged voters to support his candidacy, assuring them that he would work to advance their interests and promote development through effective representation.