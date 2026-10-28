No Shady Deal in Kwara Social Investment Programme, Says DG, Tejidini

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Director General of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) Dr. Abdulwasiu Tejidini, has said that, there was no any shady deal in the financial operations of the agency.

He therefore said all the financial operations and approved funds disburshed to the beneficiaries were applied with the objectives of the mandate of the agency.

Dr. Tejidini in a statement issued in Ilorin, signed by the agency’s Press Secretary, Mrs. Yusuf Bola Shade, stated that the agency maintains records of beneficiaries across the 193 wards of Kwara State under programmes that includes Owo Isowo, Owo Arugbo, and the skilled and unskilled workers scheme.

Dr. Tejidini positions came on the sidelines of the recent called for a probe of the agency by the 52- youth coalition in the state that backed the call of the governorship candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for 2027 election, Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia to look into the financial operations of the agency since its inception.

The statement read, “The Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) has taken note of recent allegations concerning the management and implementation of its programmes.

“KWASSIP assures the public that funds approved and released to the agency have been applied in accordance with the objectives of its mandate.

“The agency maintains records of beneficiaries across the 193 wards of Kwara State under programmes including Owo Isowo, Owo Arugbo, and the skilled and unskilled workers scheme.

“The Kwapreneur programme has also supported beneficiaries in establishing and expanding businesses, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to economic activity in their communities.

“These outcomes reflect the agency’s efforts to promote sustainable economic empowerment and support livelihoods across the state”.

The statement added, “In response to economic challenges, KWASSIP has, at various times, provided assistance to businesses, individuals, and households affected by difficult circumstances.

“This includes support provided to businesses affected by the #EndSARS protests at Palms Mall, which enabled affected operators to resume activities and rebuild their livelihoods.

“The agency also recently disbursed ₦90 million to 12 young entrepreneurs to support business expansion, strengthen enterprise development, and promote job creation across Kwara State.

“KWASSIP remains committed to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in the delivery of its programmes. Its activities and records are available for appropriate review, in accordance with applicable procedures and requirements.

“The agency welcomes constructive criticism and public scrutiny. It is important that public discourse remains guided by facts, evidence, and a genuine concern for the welfare of the people, rather than political considerations or unsubstantiated claims.

“KWASSIP therefore urges all stakeholders to assess its performance on the basis of verifiable information, documented programme outcomes, and credible evidence.

“KWASSIP will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that its interventions reach intended beneficiaries and contribute meaningfully to the social and economic development of Kwara State”.