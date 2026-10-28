Religious, Media Leaders Mobilise Against Disinformation Ahead of 2027 Polls

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Religious leaders and media stakeholders have been urged to intensify efforts to combat misinformation, disinformation and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) in order to prevent religious tensions, communal crises and electoral violence ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

The call was made at a two-day workshop organised by Alkalanci, a fact-checking and media literacy organisation, in collaboration with the Institute for Media and Digital Innovation (IMDIL), in Jos, Plateau State.

The workshop, themed ‘Scaling Faith-Based Resilience Against Disinformation and FIMI,’ brought together Christian and Muslim leaders to build their capacity to identify false information, promote responsible communication and strengthen community resilience against information threats.

Speaking at the opening session, Editor of Alkalanci, Alhassan Bala, warned that the proliferation of false information posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s security, social cohesion and democratic processes.

He noted that the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create deceptive images, videos and audio recordings had made it increasingly difficult for citizens to distinguish authentic content from fabricated material.

According to him, malicious actors could exploit such technologies to inflame religious and communal tensions, provoke violence and undermine public trust, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bala urged religious leaders to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it with members of their congregations, stressing that responsible communication remains critical to safeguarding peace.

“When in doubt, do not share,” he said, emphasising the need for verification before circulating information capable of misleading the public.

Also speaking, Cyber and Hybrid Threats Programme Lead at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Integrated Security Fund (FCDO-ISF) West Africa, Oriola Odetoye, reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing foreign information manipulation and other hybrid threats.

He explained that the intervention, implemented under the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership, is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to detect, respond to and counter information manipulation campaigns that could threaten national stability.

Odetoye described religious and community leaders as critical stakeholders because of their influence in shaping public opinion and either preventing or escalating tensions within their communities.

He disclosed that the programme would be expanded to Plateau, Kano, Adamawa and Benue States to complement ongoing federal-level efforts aimed at promoting peace and countering information-related security threats.

Representing the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Haruna Tanko cautioned against the deliberate spread of false information for political, religious or personal gain.

He warned that misinformation could create unnecessary fear, deepen divisions and trigger avoidable crises, especially during election periods.

Tanko called on both Muslims and Christians to uphold the values of truthfulness, peace and responsible communication while also advocating accountable leadership and improved governance.

Similarly, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter, Rev. Dunka Gomwalk, urged religious leaders to strengthen interfaith dialogue and encourage their followers to verify information before sharing it.

He warned that unverified social media posts and impulsive public comments could fuel religious tensions and undermine ongoing peacebuilding efforts.

Gomwalk expressed optimism that the workshop would produce practical strategies and collaborative approaches through which faith communities could promote mutual coexistence.

Kalanci’s Programme Manager, Bamas Victoria, highlighted the organisation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community resilience through fact-checking training, media literacy initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

She explained that the programme equips religious leaders, educators and other stakeholders with practical skills to recognise information manipulation, verify follow-up training sessions conducted in different locations have enabled participants to transfer knowledge to their communities, thereby expanding the reach of counter-disinformation efforts.

She expressed confidence in sustained collaboration among religious leaders, civil platforms, and techniques for identifying propaganda and manipulative narratives.

Organisers said the initiative aims to empower faith leaders to become stronger advocates for truth, peace and responsible information sharing as Nigeria prepares for another electoral cycle in 2027.