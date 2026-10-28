Super El Niño: When the Sun Decides to Do Overtime

FACILITY FOCUS

Kenny Akintola

Nigerians are already battling NEPA, fuel prices, food prices and landlords who believe rent should increase every time you sneeze. Now, the weather may have another surprise for us. Please, what exactly have we done?

Meet El Niño, a climate phenomenon making headlines around the world. Scientists are warning that the 2026–2027 event could become exceptionally strong. Before anybody starts buying generators to power their standing fans, let us understand what this could mean for Nigeria.

El Niño occurs when parts of the Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, influencing weather patterns around the world. A strong event can affect temperatures and rainfall, increasing the risk of drought in some places and other weather extremes elsewhere. However, Nigeria’s exact experience remains uncertain, so there is no need to panic just yet.

So, what could this mean for Nigerians?

First, heat. Imagine Lagos traffic at 2 p.m., no breeze, your AC struggling like a civil servant waiting for promotion, and fuel prices looking at you with wickedness. Higher temperatures could make life even more uncomfortable, especially for outdoor workers, the elderly and vulnerable people.

Then comes food. If rainfall becomes unfavourable in farming areas, crops could suffer, livestock may struggle for water, and food supplies could come under pressure. In Nigeria, where food prices already run faster than Usain Bolt, this is no laughing matter.

Water and electricity could also come under pressure. Hotter weather can increase water demand, while unreliable power supply makes keeping homes, offices and essential equipment cool even more difficult.

For those of us in facility management, this is a reminder that water storage, drainage, generator maintenance, ventilation and energy efficiency are not merely items on a checklist. They are essential to business continuity.

What should we do and what should we avoid?

Let us start with the basics. Drink enough water, avoid prolonged exposure to intense heat and check on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbours. Farmers should follow local weather advisories and consider suitable drought-tolerant crops and water-saving methods.

Households should fix leaking taps, store water safely and clear drainage channels before heavy rainfall. Businesses and estates should inspect roofs and drainage systems, service pumps and backup power equipment, and prepare for possible heat-related equipment failures.

Above all, follow credible updates from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet). Not every alarming WhatsApp voice note deserves to be treated like a presidential broadcast.

And what should we avoid? Panic buying food and water until the sitting room becomes a warehouse. Wasting water. Ignoring weather warnings. Or forwarding messages claiming Nigeria will become a desert overnight.

Climate science is serious business; fearmongering is not preparedness.

Can we trust our government to act?

My answer is simple: we should demand that it does.

Nigeria already has a meteorological agency. The real test is whether its forecasts will translate into practical action. Federal and state governments must provide timely weather warnings, support farmers with useful climate information, prepare drainage systems, protect vulnerable communities and coordinate emergency responses.

Local governments should not wait until floodwater enters people’s bedrooms before remembering that drainage exists. Governments should not wait for farmers to lose their harvest before discussing food security. Emergency agencies should not begin looking for equipment when the emergency has already arrived.

Can our government do this? Absolutely. Will it do so effectively? That depends on planning, funding, coordination and accountability not press conferences alone.

There is still room for hope.

A strong El Niño does not automatically mean disaster for Nigeria. Its effects vary by region and season, and early preparation can reduce losses, protect livelihoods and save money.

For individuals, preparation means staying informed and making sensible adjustments. For businesses, it means planning ahead. For government, it means acting on scientific warnings before a crisis becomes a national conversation.

Nigeria has enough challenges without inviting avoidable ones.

We may not be able to tell the sun to reduce its working hours, but we can prepare our homes, businesses and communities for whatever the weather brings.

Because in this country, we already have enough hot situations. We do not need the weather adding another one.

Till next time, stay hydrated and stay safe.

*Kenny Akintola, Chief facility officer

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