Sultan of Sokoto to Honour Peter Igho as Kakakin Daular Usmaniyya

The Palace of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, has announced that the formal turbaning ceremony of Chief Peter Igho as Kakakin Daular Usmaniyya will take place on November 1, 2026.

The prestigious traditional title was conferred on Chief Igho by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on September 10, 2025, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the development of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto State, and Nigeria in general.

The ceremony is expected to be witnessed by prominent Nigerians from all walks of life, and across the country, serving to further cement cordial relations and national unity among the diverse peoples of Nigeria.

Chief P Igho is a legendary Nigerian broadcaster, television producer and media icon. A former Executive Director at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), he is best known as the Producer/Director of timeless classics such as Cock Crow at Dawn and other pioneering programmes that defined Nigerian television.

He is a recipient of numerous national and international awards for broadcasting excellence and has mentored generations of media professionals. Chief Igho, who hails from the Niger Delta, is also a respected cultural ambassador and community leader noted for his philanthropy and commitment to national integration.

The Sokoto Caliphate, also known as Daular Usmaniyya, was founded in 1804 by the great Islamic scholar and reformer, Shehu Usman Dan Fodio. It remains one of the most significant empires in African history, renowned for its scholarship, administration, justice and promotion of Islamic values. At its peak, it was the largest state in West Africa. Today, the Sultanate Council, under the Sultan of Sokoto, remains the pre-eminent custodian of its heritage and a central institution for Islamic leadership, peacebuilding, and national cohesion in Nigeria.