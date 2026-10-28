Forum of PDP State Chairmen Condemns Escalating Political Violence in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded urgent action on the alleged escalating political violence in Ebonyi State.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the Chairman of the forum, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, alleged that democracy is under siege in the state and therefore called for national and international scrutiny.

The Forum expressed profound outrage over reports of escalating threats, attacks, abductions, killings, unlawful detention, and destruction of property targeting PDP leaders, candidates, executives, and supporters in the state.

According to Nwachukwu, “The reported incidents, combined with restrictions on PDP activities and concerns about the impartiality of security agencies, raise serious questions about citizens’ safety, freedom of association, and the integrity of the political environment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Political disagreement must never become a justification for violence, and no Nigerian should suffer intimidation for belonging to a political party.

“The Forum is concerned by reports that on May 25, 2026, Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the closure of the PDP state secretariat, which was reportedly cordoned off by more than 150 security personnel.

The facility has allegedly remained sealed, preventing the PDP State Working Committee from accessing its offices.”

He added: “On June 15, 2026, the governor reportedly threatened to ‘consume, destroy or kill’ any PDP member considered a threat to his re-election. On September 1, 2026, he directed his newly selected local government chairmen to deal mercilessly with the PDP members in their respective jurisdictions.

“Following the governor’s directive, the Chairmen of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Mr. Paul Ituma, and Onicha LGA, Mr. Ikechukwu Ogboffia, went ahead to warn of lamentable consequences for PDP members in their areas.

“On October 15, 2026, the PDP State Woman Leader, Mrs. Chinyere Nwele, was arrested by operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command under frivolous reasons.

According to information available to this Forum, she has remained in detention to date.”

The PDP leader continued: “On October 20, 2026, Jimo Guest House, owned by one of the PDP youth leaders, Jimo Abu, was sealed by state government agents. Mr Abu was abducted the following day and forced to renounce PDP membership and publicly declare support for Governor Nwifuru at gunpoint.

“On October 22, 2026, a gang of youths alleged to be agents of the governor attacked security personnel at Amaezekwe village in Ezza South LGA, resulting in serious casualties. The circumstances require independent investigation.

“The Forum has also received reports of the abduction and killing of Elder Onwe Obochi of Oshege village, Ohaukwu, following his attendance at a political meeting involving opposition members.”

He further demanded that the allegations be thoroughly investigated so that anyone found responsible through credible evidence must face the appropriate legal consequences regardless of political affiliation or official position.

The forum also demanded that the Inspector-General of Police establish an impartial investigative team to investigate the reported attacks, threats, abduction, killing, armed robbery, and destruction of property.

“The Forum is concerned by allegations that Governor Nwifuru’s administration has afforded APGA and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) access to public spaces for political activities while restricting or threatening or sealing private venues of PDP gatherings.

“We have also received allegations of a discreet political understanding between the governor and the NDC intended to secure support from the political camp associated with the NDC presidential candidate.

“The Forum is further concerned that the governor’s reported political arrangements could undermine President Tinubu’s re-election prospects, particularly as the Ebonyi State PDP governorship candidate, Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has openly indicated his support for the re-election of President Tinubu. These allegations require verification. Nevertheless, they raise important questions about equal access to public facilities, the impartial use of state resources and the freedom of political parties to organise themselves,” the Forum said.

Police, however, said search operations are ongoing to rescue the remaining four victims and apprehend the perpetrators.