Five Suspected Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Abduct Father, Son

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About five suspected bandits have reportedly invaded an Oke Esi compound in Kajola community in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, and abducted a father and son.

The affected victims, according to THISDAY checks, are Elder Bamidele Mathem and his son, Bamidele Ibukun

Already, palpable tension has gripped the residents of Kajola town in the local government area due to the kidnapping of their residents.

The two victims, it was gathered, were kidnapped on their way to the farm at Idofin Igbana, Iloffa, headquarters of the local government area.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that vigilantes, police and other security agencies in the area have been deployed into the bush to rescue the victims.

Although no positive results have yet to manifest, sources close to the town said the residents have embarked on fervent prayers and fasting to ensure the safe return of the two victims.

One of the residents of Kajola town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with journalists yesterday, expressed deep concern over the continued attacks by suspected bandits in the area despite the recent establishment of a military formation at Omu-Aran in Irepodun LGA of the state.

She said that the ugly development has prevented many of the people of the town going to their farms to meet economic means recently.

She, therefore, appealed to the appropriate authorities to rise to the ugly development to ensure the safety of the residents and the people of Kwara South Senatorial District of the state.

When contacted, a senior police officer with the Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state, who sought anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the two victims on Tuesday.

He said: “It is true that a father and son were abducted in the area on their way to the farm, but we are working round the clock with other security agencies in the area to ensure the rescue of the victims.

Meanwhile, in a related operation, a joint team of police operatives, military troops, forest guards and vigilantes has rescued one kidnapped victim, Musa Mejindaji, unhurt after intensive bush-combing.

It was gathered that operatives also recovered 11 expended AK-47 ammunition shells at the scene.