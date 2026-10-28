  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

Five Suspected Bandits Invade Kwara Community, Abduct Father, Son

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About five suspected bandits have reportedly invaded an Oke Esi compound in Kajola community in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, and abducted a father and son.

The affected victims, according to THISDAY checks, are Elder Bamidele Mathem and his son, Bamidele Ibukun

Already, palpable tension has gripped the residents of Kajola town in the local government area due to the kidnapping of their residents.

The two victims, it was gathered, were kidnapped on their way to the farm at Idofin Igbana, Iloffa, headquarters of the local government area.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that vigilantes, police and other security agencies in the area have been deployed into the bush to rescue the victims.

Although no positive results have yet to manifest, sources close to the town said the residents have embarked on fervent prayers and fasting to ensure the safe return of the two victims.

One of the residents of Kajola town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with journalists yesterday, expressed deep concern over the continued attacks by suspected bandits in the area despite the recent establishment of a military formation at Omu-Aran in Irepodun LGA of the state.

She said that the ugly development has prevented many of the people of the town going to their farms to meet economic means recently.

She, therefore, appealed to the appropriate authorities to rise to the ugly development to ensure the safety of the residents and the people of Kwara South Senatorial District of the state.

When contacted, a senior police officer with the Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state, who sought anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the two victims on Tuesday.

He said: “It is true that a father and son were abducted in the area on their way to the farm, but we are working round the clock with other security agencies in the area to ensure the rescue of the victims.

Meanwhile, in a related operation, a joint team of police operatives, military troops, forest guards and vigilantes has rescued one kidnapped victim, Musa Mejindaji, unhurt after intensive bush-combing.

It was gathered that operatives also recovered 11 expended AK-47 ammunition shells at the scene.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.