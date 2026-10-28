MultiChoice Unveils New DStv, GOtv Packages Ahead of November 5 Rollout

Mmachi Okafor

MultiChoice Nigeria, a CANAL+ company, has unveiled a simplified package ‘ Expect More’ lineup for DStv and GOtv subscribers, with the new structure scheduled to take effect on November 5, 2026.

The announcement was made at a press briefing held at the company’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, where executives outlined changes aimed at giving subscribers more choice and better value through packages tailored to their viewing preferences.

Under the new structure, DStv subscribers will choose from four packages: Starter, Select, Sports and Premium, while GOtv customers will have Easy, Starter, Select and Sports. The restructuring forms part of CANAL+’s broader strategy to develop a more unified, customer-focused portfolio following MultiChoice’s integration into the group.

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the changes were driven by customer feedback and shifts in how audiences consume entertainment across television sets, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment they love,” Omotosho stated during her keynote presentation. “The strength of our platform is the combination of African entertainment, leading international content, and unrivalled live sports in one place. We’ve reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for general entertainment and sports fans.”

During the executive media question-and-answer session, Omotosho explained that the restructuring was intended to reduce package confusion and help subscribers choose options that better match their interests and budgets. She added that, despite the company’s integration into CANAL+, pricing, channel packaging and day-to-day operations remained locally driven, with content tailored to Nigerian consumer demand and economic conditions.



During a product presentation led by Senior Vice President of Communications, Tope Oshunkeye, the executive team outlined the prices and content available across the new DStv packages.

The entry-level DStv Starter package, priced at N6,000 monthly, will introduce two new channels: SuperSport KICKOFF, which will broadcast the Premier League Match of the Week and selected UEFA Champions League fixtures, and Africa Magic+, a destination for local and international entertainment.

DStv Select, priced at N11,000 monthly, is designed for family viewing, combining movies, local and international series, selected football and other sports, children’s programming and Africa Magic Showcase.

For sports enthusiasts, DStv Sports will cost N21,000 monthly and offer every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, alongside WWE, UFC, the Europa League and ESPN content, including the NBA. The package will also include all general entertainment channels available on the Select tier.

DStv Premium priced at N44,500 will remain the flagship package, offering all the content available on the Sports tier, alongside motorsport competitions such as Formula 1 and MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis, major golf tournaments and first-run international series on M-Net.

Alongside the package changes, MultiChoice announced a refresh of its movie offerings through the introduction of M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends. The company said the changes were intended to provide faster access to new releases and reduce repetitions.

For customers who prefer streaming, DStv Stream will be available as a standalone service from N6,000 monthly. The application will allow subscribers to watch content on compatible smart TVs, tablets and mobile devices without requiring a physical decoder or satellite dish. MultiChoice also announced a decoder promotion offering a complete kit, including a dish and one-month entry-level subscription, for N15,000 across both DStv and GOtv platforms.

Addressing the transition for existing subscribers, Vice President of Customer Value Management, Onyinye Ezenwa, said active accounts on legacy packages would be automatically mapped to new tiers offering equivalent or greater content selection. She assured customers with advance multi-month subscriptions that they would retain their full prepaid duration without losing service time or experiencing interruptions.

Executives also responded to questions about future technological developments, including artificial intelligence and regional content expansion. They said these areas remained under internal consideration as the company continued to assess emerging AI regulations and their implications for content quality and platform integrity.