Caleb International School Wins Bank’s N5m Young Innovation Challenge

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Caleb British International School (CBIS), Abijo, Lagos, has officially emerged as the national champion at the Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge.

The school was represented by a team of senior secondary students comrising Deborah Iweha, Makayla Inyere, Fife Alonge, and Okeke Janelle.

The Caleb team defeated finalists from across Nigeria to secure the coveted first-place position at Zecathon 6.0. The team carted home the grand prize of Five Million Naira (₦5,000,000) for their groundbreaking project, ReLearn.

The Future Innovators Challenge is Zenith Bank’s premier innovation contest dedicated to senior secondary schools.

Run in partnership with Beyond Limits as part of the broader Zecathon 6.0 2026 innovation programme, the initiative provides African students early exposure to teamwork, problem-solving, and technology, offering a combined ₦10 million prize pool for the top three schools.

The CBIS quartet impressed the national panel of judges with ReLearn, a student-built digital platform designed to give unused textbooks a second life.

Developed after the team conducted independent research with parents, ReLearn targets the high cost of educational materials. Instead of allowing old textbooks to sit idle in homes after an academic session, the platform seamlessly redistributes them to students in need.

Team member Deborah Iweha explained, “The platform helps families save money and ensures no child goes to school without the right set of books.”

Adding to this, Fife Alonge noted that ReLearn actively bridges educational gaps by allowing children in underserved communities to access quality learning materials at a fraction of the market price.

The project directly aligns with three United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Quality Education (SDG 4), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), and Responsible Consumption (SDG 12).

With the ₦5,000,000 prize money, the victorious team plans to scale the platform beyond CBIS to put thousands more textbooks into the hands of Nigerian students.

The Director of the Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, expressed immense joy and pride in the students’ historic triumph, describing them as worthy ambassadors of the Caleb brand—which prioritizes excellent academic performance richly spiced with high moral tone.

“This national success is a firm validation of our huge investment in modern, state-of-the-art ICT learning hubs, tech innovation labs, and world-class audiovisual laboratories,” Dr. Adebogun stated.

He added that the feat is no surprise, as the Caleb Group of Schools—spanning Lekki, Magodo, and the Lagos Mainland—has consistently established itself as a citadel of academic excellence and a nurturing ground for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

He further extended his deepest gratitude to the parents, management, and staff, emphasizing that the win was a collective triumph for the entire school community.

This victory marks yet another milestone in a phenomenal year for the institution.

Caleb Group of Schools recently produced best-in-the-world students at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Learner Awards (BROCLA) 2026, where Akota-Chika Serena (CBIS Magodo) emerged Best-in-the-World in IGCSE English, and Adekimi Tolulope Israel (CBIS Lekki) secured Best-in-the-World in IGCSE Mathematics.

The winning team expressed their profound gratitude to the school’s leadership, including Director Dr. Oladega Adebogun; Head of School, Ms. Colette O’Hehir; Principal, Mr. Kasimu Rabiu; and Deputy Principal, Mr. Oluwabunkumi Ogbowa.

The students were heavily supported and coached by the mentors of the Caleb British International School Young Entrepreneurs Club, including Club Coordinator Mr. Israel Adewuyi, Mr. Gbadebo Clement, Mr. Adedayo Olaoluwa, Miss Uche Okeke, and Miss Awodiya Dorcas, alongside the school’s Head of Competition, Mr. Awoyemi Samuel.